AEW Dynamite featured an anticipated rematch between Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez, and thanks to being a No DQ match, it promised to be a brutal one. It lived up to it too, with trash cans, chairs, tables, and more all making their way into the match, but it also featured the debut of Rosa's slick new gear, which is an homage to Uma Thurman's look in Kill Bill. Rosa debuted the yellow and black gear, complete with a silver pipe to mimic the sword, on social media, which was designed by designer Christina Cole. You can check out the post below!

WWE ・ 2 HOURS AGO