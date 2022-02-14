ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade attended the Super Bowl to support her dad's halftime performance

By Palmer Haasch
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

Eminem and Dr. Dre perform during the halftime show at the 2022 Super Bowl.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

  • Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade attended the Super Bowl to support her father's halftime performance.
  • Eminem performed alongside Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and 50 Cent.
  • "Here for the halftime show, staying for stafford," Hailie Jade wrote in an Instagram post caption.

Eminem's 26-year-old daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers attended the 2022 Super Bowl to support her father's halftime show performance alongside Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and 50 Cent.

"Here for the halftime show, staying for stafford," Mathers wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, alongside a photo showing her high above the field at Inglewood, California's SoFi Stadium. The "Stafford" in her post is presumably LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford , who helped carry his team to victory in Super Bowl LVI.

Mathers herself is an influencer in her own right with 2.4 million followers on Instagram , where she frequently posts lifestyle, fashion, and beauty content. She documented her Super Bowl attendance on Instagram, sharing photos and videos from the venue and her dad's performance on her story.

Videos showed her walking towards SoFi Stadium and surveying the field, which was fully decked out for both the Cincinnati Bengals and LA Rams.

The halftime show, with its myriad acclaimed artists, included hits like "The Next Episode," "California Love," "In Da Club," "Family Affair," "Alright," and "Lose Yourself."

Mathers posted several videos from the performance, including its opening moments featuring Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg performing "The Next Episode," and her father's portion, including him bursting out from a set piece while rapping 1999's "Forgot About Dre," as well as his 2002 track "Lose Yourself."

Mathers recently posted about her father's career on TikTok in December , saying that not only does she listen to his music, she was actually in the top 3% of his listeners on Spotify in 2021.

