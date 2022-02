The concept of customizing casual footwear might seem commonplace nowadays—even sneaker juggernauts like Nike and Adidas allow near-full personalization of their most iconic styles. But what if you want to create a pair of dress shoes or boots from the ground up? A talented cobbler could tackle light cosmetic modifications, like alterations to the outsoles, to those close-to-perfect shoes you already own. But if you’re picky about the toe shape or insole, or want a specific combination of materials, you might find yourself out of luck (or shelling out thousands of dollars). Until now: Meet Le Majordome, a Swiss luxury shoemaker that has been producing high-quality custom footwear in Europe since 2012.

