As the Winter Olympics wrap up, China could be preparing to host another international showcase, this time in the global equity arena. With inflation running at a multi-decade high in the US, the Fed has signaled interest rate hikes are on the horizon. China, in contrast, left rates unchanged throughout the pandemic. Now China is charting a new path, cutting key interest rates and introducing policy support for economic expansion. How can advisors potentially benefit from these conditions through China A-share exposure?

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO