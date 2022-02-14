ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Brazil's Bolsonaro issues decrees to boost mining of Amazon

By DAVID BILLER
theintelligencer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has issued two decrees to drive gold prospecting with a focus on the Amazon rainforest, according to the texts published Monday in the official gazette. The Program to Support Development of Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining created by one decree...

www.theintelligencer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

In from the cold: Putin ditches 20ft table he used to keep Macron at bay for cosy trade talks with Brazil's Bolsonaro - as threat of war with Ukraine looms large

As hints go, it is hardly subtle: After shunting European leaders down the end of a 20ft table for tough talks on Ukraine, Vladimir Putin welcomed Brazil's president for trade talks today with only a tiny table between them. Jair Bolsonaro was pictured at the Kremlin alongside Putin and their...
POLITICS
thefilmstage.com

Berlin Review: Dry Ground Burning is a Fulminating, Engrossing Paean to the Marginalized in Bolsonaro’s Brazil

In the late 1950s newly elected President of Brazil Juscelino Kubitscheck ordered the country’s capital be moved from Rio de Janeiro toward a more central location. Thus began Brasilia, a modernist utopia built in the span of a few years and designed to unite people from all walks of life. Except reality didn’t quite live up to that dream. The thousands of workers who helped build the new capital—and the thousands of migrants who sought to move in—ended up segregated in satellite cities the government created to keep Brasilia safe from unwanted “invaders.” Joana Pimenta and Adirley Queirós’ explosive Dry Ground Burning is a portrait of one such places, Ceilândia, and an engrossing homage to a handful of people stranded in its crime-ridden slum of Sol Nascente: a vast canvas, in turns wistful and furious, of what life in Bolsonaro’s Brazil amounts to for those living on the periphery of the periphery. Few titles unveiled at this year’s Berlinale— where Dry Ground Burning screened in the Forum section—will register quite as timely; fewer still manage to deal with topics this sensitive without feeling exploitative. A paean to the marginalized that refuses to treat them as victims and instead grants them agency and dignity, this is an unsettling docu-fiction hybrid, a moving and invigorating watch.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
whtc.com

Brazil’s Space Agency signs agreement with Amazon Web Services

(Reuters) – Brazil’s Space Agency said on Wednesday it signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Amazon.com Inc’s cloud network unit to foster the long-term development of the country’s space program. The agreement, the first of its kind in Latin America involving Amazon Web Services (AWS), will...
INDUSTRY
Marietta Daily Journal

The US urges Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro to defend democracy in meeting with Putin

After Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro disregarded a U.S. request to call off his upcoming meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the Biden administration still hopes the right-wing South American leader takes the opportunity to defend “democratic principles” in Moscow. Brazilian media reported that U.S. Secretary of State Antony...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Mining Equipment#Artisanal Mining#Rio De Janeiro#Ap#Tank Choices Institute
whtc.com

Chile starts debate of new Constitution amid jitters over mining, Congress plans

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile’s constituent assembly began formally debating on Tuesday motions for a new Constitution to replace a market-focused one dating back to the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet, a text that could reshape the world’s top copper-producing nation. Embryonic plans to nationalize mining, the creation...
INDUSTRY
AFP

Brazil reaffirms ties with Ukraine, as Bolsonaro jets to Russia

Brazil publicly reaffirmed its diplomatic ties with Kyiv on Monday as far-right President Jair Bolsonaro set off on an official visit to Russia amid soaring tensions between Moscow and the West over Ukraine.  Franca "listened to his counterpart's assessment of the current situation on the border between Ukraine and Russia" and reiterated Brazil's support of a "peaceful resolution" of the crisis, said the ministry, noting that Brazil and Ukraine recently celebrated 30 years of diplomatic ties.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
resourceworld.com

Ero Copper gives green light to Brazil mine

Ero Copper Corp. [ERO-TSX, NYSE] said Tuesday its board of directors has approved construction of the Boa Esperanca project in Brazil. Ero is a Brazil-focused base metals mining company. Its key asset is a 99.6% stake in Mineracao Caraiba S.A. (MCSA), a long-established Brazilian copper mining company with 40 years of operating experience in the Curaca Valley of Bahia, Brazil. MCSA’s primary assets are the fully integrated mining and processing operations of the MCSA Mining Complex in northeastern.
METAL MINING
SFGate

Brazil's Bolsonaro departs for Russia despite objections

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The plane of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro took off Monday evening headed to Russia despite Western warnings the country could soon invade Ukraine — frustrating those who have suggested he cancel the trip, including the U.S. government and members of his own Cabinet.
POLITICS
theenergymix.com

Deep Dive: Bolsonaro’s Assault Drives Massive Rise in Amazon Deforestation

Jaim Teixeira surveys his property near Trairão, Brazil from the back of a motorcycle, wearing jeans and a long-sleeved, sunproof shirt to shield him from the jungle’s breathtaking heat. It’s the end of the dry season and, like everything and everyone in this part of the Amazon, the lean, 51-year-old rancher is covered in a fine brick-red dust.
AMERICAS
IFLScience

Deforestation In Brazilian Amazon Rainforest Hits Record January High

In January 2022, deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon hit the highest levels for the month of January since satellite monitoring began, according to new government data. An estimated 430 square kilometers (166 square miles) of the Amazon rainforest was cleared last month – up 418 percent compared to January 2021 – according to the Brazilian Space Agency INPE’s DETER-B deforestation monitoring system, which keeps tabs on deforestation using satellites.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy