Wife of LA Rams’ wide receiver goes into labor mid-Super Bowl

We love a wild birth story, don't we folks? Well buckle up for this one, because it's pretty amazing. During last night's Super Bowl, the wife of LA Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson went into labor. Yep, right smack in the middle of the Super Bowl her husband was playing in—now that's the real win of the night.

Jefferson and his wife, Samaria, became parents for the second time late Sunday evening. Van posted a sweet photo on his Instagram story sharing the happy news as he cradled his newborn baby.

"X2!!!!!" Van captioned the emotional photo.

Van and Samaria are high school sweethearts and are already parents to a five-year-old daughter, Bella. Earlier this month, Samaria told The Athletic that she was ready if their second child was born during the big game (the baby was originally due on Feb. 17).

"I'm feeling pretty good—I'm definitely feeling 40 weeks [pregnant]," she said at the time. "I'm definitely feeling the pressure and the pain. Nerves for Van, nerves for our family—but it's okay. Just like any other game, I'm going to be there this Sunday and I'm going to stay calm … and pray to God my water doesn't break. I am 100 percent going to be there. I would not miss this moment for anything. I will be 40 weeks pregnant at the Super Bowl, supporting my husband 100 percent."

She told The Athletic that she didn't want her husband to know if she went into labor during the big game, even though her husband disagreed.

"He is going to play. He is going to keep playing," she said. "I said, 'You play, I'll see you at the hospital afterwards.' That's what it is. I will never take that moment away from him."

After the Super Bowl—where the Rams were victorious—Van went on Instagram Live to talk about all his wins of the day.

"It was a great day, bro. I got three prizes today — my wife, my son and the Super Bowl," Per ESPN.