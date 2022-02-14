ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Wife of LA Rams’ wide receiver goes into labor mid-Super Bowl

By Cassandra Stone
Motherly
Motherly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pMWle_0eDyzyYT00

We love a wild birth story, don't we folks? Well buckle up for this one, because it's pretty amazing. During last night's Super Bowl, the wife of LA Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson went into labor. Yep, right smack in the middle of the Super Bowl her husband was playing in—now that's the real win of the night.

Jefferson and his wife, Samaria, became parents for the second time late Sunday evening. Van posted a sweet photo on his Instagram story sharing the happy news as he cradled his newborn baby.

"X2!!!!!" Van captioned the emotional photo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HhVGz_0eDyzyYT00

Van and Samaria are high school sweethearts and are already parents to a five-year-old daughter, Bella. Earlier this month, Samaria told The Athletic that she was ready if their second child was born during the big game (the baby was originally due on Feb. 17).

"I'm feeling pretty good—I'm definitely feeling 40 weeks [pregnant]," she said at the time. "I'm definitely feeling the pressure and the pain. Nerves for Van, nerves for our family—but it's okay. Just like any other game, I'm going to be there this Sunday and I'm going to stay calm … and pray to God my water doesn't break. I am 100 percent going to be there. I would not miss this moment for anything. I will be 40 weeks pregnant at the Super Bowl, supporting my husband 100 percent."

She told The Athletic that she didn't want her husband to know if she went into labor during the big game, even though her husband disagreed.

"He is going to play. He is going to keep playing," she said. "I said, 'You play, I'll see you at the hospital afterwards.' That's what it is. I will never take that moment away from him."

After the Super Bowl—where the Rams were victorious—Van went on Instagram Live to talk about all his wins of the day.

"It was a great day, bro. I got three prizes today — my wife, my son and the Super Bowl," Per ESPN.

Comments / 0

Related
Motherly

18 of the most beautiful baby names with positive meanings

[This article was originally published on Jan. 18, 2021. It has been updated.]. Between the COVID-19 pandemic, a divisive political landscape, and wildfires at home and abroad, the last few years have had a lot of lows. It's no wonder then that soon-to-be parents are searching for positivity and happiness when it comes to naming their babies.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Motherly

I’m pregnant with my second baby and feeling ambivalent about it

When I picture pregnancy, I rarely picture an ambivalent mother. In fact, with my first pregnancy, I experienced very few mixed feelings and I felt predominantly positive towards the pregnancy itself (though it was not without challenges) and also the idea of expanding our family. But now, I’m currently pregnant with baby number two, and things feel different. I'm feeling ambivalent.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#La Rams#Instagram Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
TMZ.com

Prince Harry Gets MVP Treatment from Rams Post-Win at Super Bowl LVI

Prince Harry got some serious MVP treatment from the L.A. Rams following the team's Super Bowl victory ... even getting to touch the sport's most coveted prize. The official Rams account just posted these photos of the Duke of Sussex getting an up-close-and-personal look at the Lombardi Trophy after L.A. won the game. The attached caption ... “Feelin’ like royalty.”
NFL
romper.com

LA Rams Wide Receiver Van Jefferson Got ASuper Bowl Win & A Son In The Same Night

Winning the Super Bowl, like welcoming a child into the world, is an unforgettable experience. And if you’re Van Jefferson, wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, you get both of those experiences in one day! Though his wife, Samaria Jefferson, told The Athletic she was due on Feb. 17, babies notoriously do not have calendars in utero; she went into labor during the game and had to be carried out of SoFi Stadium on a stretcher, the Rams confirmed. Within hours of winning agains the Cincinnati Bengals 23 to 20, Van was holding his newborn in a sweet picture posted on his Instagram stories.
NFL
Kansas City Star

LOL! Tom Brady Wishes He Was ‘Working’ During Super Bowl LVI

A case of FOMO? As Tom Brady has settled into his post-NFL retirement life, he’s missing out on the Super Bowl experience one year after winning the Lombardi Trophy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “Who is working this weekend? Let’s do this! Quem está trabalhando neste fim de semana?...
NFL
People

Pregnant Rihanna Celebrates Rams Super Bowl Win in Blue, Belly-Baring Sheer Top

After the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI on Sunday defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, the 33-year-old singer was photographed leaving SoFi Stadium with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, with whom she is currently expecting her first baby. For the night out, Rihanna proved which team she was rooting for as...
NFL
FanSided

Look: NBC shows Los Angeles Rams play card during Super Bowl 56

If you want to know what a Super Bowl team’s strategy looks like, just check out this Los Angeles Rams play card Sean McVay is holding. The Los Angeles Rams are one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL this year. Their offense has been fun to watch and there are stars everywhere on this roster executing at a high level. If you ever want to know how things work for the Rams, well, NBC has the perfect camera shot available for you.
NFL
Fox47News

Rams Player Rushed Away From Super Bowl Victory To Welcome New Baby

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver spent most of Sunday preparing for and playing in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals, and at the end of four quarters, Jefferson and his teammates celebrated a world championship victory. However, there was no time for Jefferson to stick around after the football game for the festivities because his wife, Samaria, left in the middle of the game to have the couple’s second child!
NFL
Motherly

Motherly

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.

 https://www.mother.ly

Comments / 0

Community Policy