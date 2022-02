U.S.-based law firms are handling a large volume of restructuring work out of Latin America, where companies have received little government support during the pandemic. Data compiled by Debtwire shows Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton as lead counsel on nine restructurings that commenced in 2021, the most of any law firm. Cleary is followed by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Brazilian boutique Padis Mattar Advogados, each of which took on four restructurings last year.

