Arnold Schwarzenegger jokes that daughter Katherine cannot trust him with baby information

Arnold Schwarzenegger has paid tribute to Ivan Reitman, describing him as “comedy royalty,” following the director’s death age 75.The former bodybuilder and actor said Reitman was a “mensch” – meaning a person of honour and integrity – and that he had a way of “making himself a part of your story”.The director and producer behind the original Ghostbusters in 1984 died on Saturday at his home in Montecito, California.Sharing several pictures of the pair on Instagram, Schwarzenegger wrote: “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty.” ...
