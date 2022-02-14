ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold Schwarzenegger jokes that daughter Katherine cannot trust him with baby information

Free Lance-Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on...

fredericksburg.com

CinemaBlend

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Recalls The Day The World Found Out About Who He Was

Joseph Baena, son of actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, has been steadily making a name for himself. He’s not only coming into his own as a Hollywood actor but, even now, his physique matches that of his father’s during his prime. However, one can’t forget that the situation that thrusted Baena into the public eye was quite turbulent. And just as many within the public likely haven’t forgotten it, the young star can clearly remember the moment the world discovered who he was.
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Chris Pratt
CinemaBlend

We Finally Know What The Holy Zeus Was Going On With That Arnold Schwarzenegger Photo

Blockbuster actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is no stranger to sharing career news with his fanbase on social media, but he recently left a lot of people scratching their heads after sharing a feature-worthy poster of himself decked out in godly CGI'd attire for what appeared to be a new project called Zeus. As it turns out, theater audiences shouldn't be expecting another big screen franchise from the Terminator vet after all, but rather a ridiculous Super Bowl commercial from the marketing team at BMW.
HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
Page Six

Arnold Schwarzenegger reportedly involved in multi-car crash in Brentwood

Multiple sources are reporting that Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-car accident in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood Friday night. TMZ reports that the former California governor, 74, was driving a GMC Yukon that collided with a red Prius, rolling over the smaller vehicle before continuing to rotate and impacting with a Porsche Cayenne. The accident occurred at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, which the outlet says is about a mile from Arnold’s home.
The Independent

Arnold Schwarzenegger pays tribute to ‘comedy royalty’ Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger has paid tribute to Ivan Reitman, describing him as “comedy royalty,” following the director’s death age 75.The former bodybuilder and actor said Reitman was a “mensch” – meaning a person of honour and integrity – and that he had a way of “making himself a part of your story”.The director and producer behind the original Ghostbusters in 1984 died on Saturday at his home in Montecito, California.Sharing several pictures of the pair on Instagram, Schwarzenegger wrote: “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty.” ...
CinemaBlend

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Recalls Training With His Dad For The First Time, And The Best Workout Advice His Dad Gave

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a whole brood of kids and seems pretty close to all of them, if social media holds any truth to the situation. His youngest child Joseph Baena, while not sharing his famous father’s last name, seems to take after Schwarzenegger the most. Baena’s career closely mirrors that of his father’s and the bodybuilder has now recalled training with his dad for the first time as well as the weight lifting advice he was given from the former Mr. Universe.
Simplemost

Arnold Schwarzenegger And Salma Hayek Transform Into Greek Gods For Super Bowl Commercial

Actors Salma Hayek and Arnold Schwarzenegger teamed up to take on mythical roles in one of the many anticipated Super Bowl LVI commercials. In a commercial for the new electric BMW iX, the pair portrayed the mythical king and queen of the gods, Zeus and Hera. At the start of the ad, we see the royal couple in their majestic glory on Mount Olympus. However, they’ve convened the rest of the gods and goddesses to make a shocking announcement: they have had enough of working life and want to retire.
