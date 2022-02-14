Myanmar says it won’t attend ASEAN foreign ministers meeting

EU and African leaders meet for a two-day summit on Thursday, seeking to reboot ties with pledges of major investment in the face of competition from China and Russia. Relations between the two continents have been hampered by a raft of problems: from disputes over coronavirus vaccines, to curbing illegal migration, a wave of coups in Africa, and the growing clout of Russian mercenaries on the continent. "Our common ambition, Africans and Europeans, for this summit, is to achieve a renewed, modernised and more action-oriented partnership," said Senegal's President Macky Sall, who currently chairs the African Union. President Emmanuel Macron of France, whose country holds the European Union's rotating presidency, hopes the first joint summit since 2017 can burnish his grand ambition of forging an "economic and financial New Deal with Africa".

