Debt consolidations can help relief debt even on large amounts of money | Great Day SA

Many people believe getting out of debt is all about math: spending less than you earn and paying the difference to your debt until it’s gone. Jackie Beck, author of The Debt Myth, says that it takes more than just math to get out of debt. It’s about changing your money habits and the way you view debt, plus putting in some good old-fashioned work. And Miranda Marquit, publisher of Planting Money Seeds has a few words of hard-earned advice for anyone who has dug themselves into a debt hole so big they think they’ll never climb out.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO