GREENSBORO, N.C. — The StrongSchoolsNC Public Health COVID-19 ToolKit was updated Thursday with some changes to quarantine and isolation rules for students and staff. According to the update, students and staff do NOT have to stay home from school if they have been exposed to COVID-19 unless they too test positive or show symptoms - something a lot of parents seem to be happy about, while others, not so much.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO