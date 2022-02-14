ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Shots fired report investigated on North Titus Avenue, no injuries found

By Matt Butler
The Ithaca Voice
 2 days ago
ITHACA, N.Y.—Police are investigating a report of gunshots that occurred last week in the City of Ithaca. On Feb. 10, police said that they...

ithacavoice.com

