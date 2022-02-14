Shots fired report investigated on North Titus Avenue, no injuries found
ITHACA, N.Y.—Police are investigating a report of gunshots that occurred last week in the City of Ithaca. On Feb. 10, police said that they...ithacavoice.com
ITHACA, N.Y.—Police are investigating a report of gunshots that occurred last week in the City of Ithaca. On Feb. 10, police said that they...ithacavoice.com
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.https://ithacavoice.com/
Comments / 0