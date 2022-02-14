ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

MGm Resorts and IAC buy back MGM shares from Corvex

By Clark Schultz
Seekingalpha.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) announced a plan to each purchase 4.5M shares of MGM Resorts' common stock from Corvex Management LP. The share sale will go off at $45...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
reviewjournal.com

Wynn Resorts selling Boston property for $1.7B, leasing it back

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is selling its Boston-area property for a mountain of cash and leasing it back, the latest such deal for a Las Vegas casino operator. Wynn announced Tuesday that it reached a deal to sell Encore Boston Harbor’s land and real estate to San Diego landlord Realty Income Corp. for $1.7 billion in cash, and that it would lease the hotel-casino back for an initial annual rent of $100 million.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after-hours: Airbnb, Roblox, Wynn Resorts & more

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading:. Airbnb — Shares of the property rental company advanced 5% during extended trading Tuesday following the company's fourth-quarter results. Airbnb earned 8 cents during the period on $1.53 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting the company to earn 3 cents on $1.46 billion in sales. The company also gave strong guidance.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

MGM Resorts and IAC to each purchase 4.5 million shares of MGM Resorts stock for $202.5 million each

MGM Resorts International and IAC/InterActive Corp. have announced a plan to each purchase 4.5 million shares of MGM Resorts stock from Corvex Management LP for a total of $405.0 million, or $202.5 million each. The two companies are purchasing the stock for $45 per share. Corvex will continue to own 6.67 million shares, or 1.5% of MGM Resorts' outstanding common stock. IAC will own approximately 63.5 million shares, or 14.4% of outstanding shares. "With this purchase, we have now bought back approximately 11.5% of our outstanding shares, showing our continued confidence in MGM stock," said Jonathan Halkyard, chief financial officer of MGM Resorts International in a statement. The purchase is part of MGM Resorts' $3 billion stock repurchase program, announced in Feb. 2020; there will be $636.7 million remaining after the Corvex purchase is complete. As of Feb. 12, there were 444.8 million shares of MGM Resorts shares outstanding. MGM Resorts stock has run up 26.5% over the past year while the S&P 500 index has gained 12.3%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iac#Mgm Resorts International#Mgm Resorts#Corvex Management Lp
Motley Fool

Asana CEO Buys $1 Billion Of Company Stock

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. Dustin Moskovitz has confidence in his company. Lots and lots of confidence. How much? Since June 2021, he has bought over $1 billion...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Discover Financial Services And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

European stocks dropped sharply on Monday, extending last week’s selloff. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

MGM Resorts lands positive reaction from Wall Street to 2022 outlook

Analysts sized up MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) favorably following the casino operator's Q4 earnings report that rolled in ahead of expectations. Citi upgraded MGM Resorts to a Buy rating from Neutral. The firm said it sees MGM as one of the major beneficiaries from the solid recovery in Las Vegas and the rest of the U.S. "We also like the casino operator for its leaner cost structure and its improved gearing (after a series of asset monetization transactions)," updated the Citi analyst team.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Investor's Business Daily

MGM Stock Falls From Near Buy Point After Earnings Crush, Las Vegas Booms

MGM Resorts International (MGM) crushed earnings views for the fourth quarter, as a Las Vegas boom with the return of travel offset lingering China woes. MGM stock fell Thursday, ending a four-day rally. Casinos overall were mixed. MGM Earnings Rebound. The Las Vegas-based casino operator said late Wednesday that it...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

The AZEK jumps 5% after officers buys shares

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) is up 4.5% after the filing from last night discloses a share purchase of 27,100 by Chief financial officer and Chief legal; officer. CFO, Peter Clifford bought 13000 shares at $30.24. CFO now holds 43,752 shares. Chief legal officer bought Paul Kardish bought 9100 shares at $30.33....
STOCKS
travelweekly.com

Strong Q4 caps prosperous year for MGM Resorts

Buoyed by the strong return of gaming revenue and continuing robust leisure demand, MGM Resorts International closed 2021 strongly, posting margins in some areas that exceeded pre-pandemic figures. Revenue at the company's Las Vegas properties increased from the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2020. The numbers were boosted by the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

MGM Resorts International (MGM) CEO William Hornbuckle on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2022 5:00 PM ET. Joseph Greff - JPMorgan Chase & Co. Good afternoon, and welcome to the MGM Resorts International Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Joining the call from the company today are: Bill Hornbuckle, Chief Executive Officer and President; Corey Sanders, Chief Operating Officer; Jonathan Halkyard, Chief Financial Officer; Hubert Wang, President and Chief Operating Officer of MGM China; and Sarah Rogers, SVP of Corporate Finance. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this conference is being recorded.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TravelPulse

2021 Q4 and Full Year Financials Signal Success for MGM Resorts

Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, MGM Resorts International did well for itself last year, thanks in no small measure to strong leisure travel demand and the resurgence of gaming. The company just revealed its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for 2021, and in some areas, managed...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
gamingintelligence.com

MGM Resorts closes in on $10bn revenue mark in 2021

New York-listed casino and sportsbook operator MGM Resorts International has seen consolidated net revenue more than double to $3.1bn during the final quarter of 2021, helping full year revenue climb 88 per cent to $9.7bn. The company benefited from the removal of mandated operational and capacity restrictions in Q4, as...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
reviewjournal.com

MGM’s Strip properties fuel record cash flow, margins

MGM Resorts International finished off 2021 with a splash as the company reported record cash flow and margins in the fourth quarter, with some numbers exceeding those seen before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The Las Vegas-based casino giant’s strong quarter was buoyed by its properties along the Strip and in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
cdcgamingreports.com

Buoyed by 2021 results, MGM Resorts looks forward to an even better 2022

During Wednesday’s earnings call, MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle emphasized four priorities for the gaming operator: investing in employees and the planet; providing unique guest experiences; delivering operational excellence at every level; and allocating capital responsibly. Those principles led to a banner fourth quarter, record cash flow and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy