James Harden was introduced as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday morning after he was traded from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of deadline day last Thursday, where the Nets landed a package built around Ben Simmons in return. In the midst of Harden speaking on how excited he is to work with Joel Embiid, be coached by Doc Rivers and proclaim emphatically that the Sixers would win a championship this season, he was asked about his exit from Brooklyn.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO