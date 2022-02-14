ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Dean gets promotion

 2 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM — Russell Dean, a 2001 Scotland High graduate, was recently promoted.

Dean, the DEX Manager Piedmont, began his SouthTech career in 2016 and soon transitioned into a Distal Extremities specialist. He has led the sales efforts in Winston-Salem to grow the business with orthopedic foot/ankle and sports customers.

He recently completed the top tier of Arthrex DEX Top Gun Training.

Dean has now taken over the podiatry market with one of the leading DPM residences in the country — his area will include Winston-Salem, Greensboro and the entire Piedmont region.

He is the son of Burt and the late Peggy Dean of Laurinburg.

