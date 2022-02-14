ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Undervalued Aussie Could Have Upside Potential

By Warren Venketas
DailyFx
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRisk on may benefit lagging AUD, CFTC. Australian export statistics remain strong. With an aggressive Federal Deserve hurting Aussie Dollar gains of recent, it may be time to look at a change in impetus for AUD. The Commitment of Traders (CoT) report has shown a consistent increase in overall long short...

www.dailyfx.com

DailyFx

USD/ZAR Tests 15.00, Russian De-escalations Spurs ‘Risk-On’ Sentiment

The rand has been at the mercy of US data (dollar) and geopolitical risk of recent as sentiment fluctuates almost daily between ‘risk on’ and ‘risk off’ modes. Today was no different after Russian troops were announced to be retreating from the Ukrainian border giving added impetus to higher yielding emerging market (EM) currencies like the rand.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

AUD/USD, USD/CNH Eye Chinese CPI and PPI Data After Wall Street Gains

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Chinese Yuan, CPI, PPI, RBA - Talking Points. Australian Dollar may benefit from a pullback in geopolitical tensions. Chinese inflation and factory-gate prices eyed after traders go risk-on overnight. AUD/USD eyes the 50-day SMA as bulls fight to extend monthly gains. Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The risk-sensitive...
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Australian Dollar: Sanctions on Russia Could Boost Demand for Aussie Commodities

Above: LNG is Australia's third-largest commodity export. A wide package of sanctions on Russia in the event of an invasion of Ukraine could boost Australia's terms of trade, according to new analysis. With financial markets proving highly sensitive to Ukraine-Russia tensions analysts at Crédit Agricole have considered what any conflict...
WORLD
DailyFx

EUR/USD Eyes Economic Data, ECB Speakers as Russian Tensions Subside

Euro, EUR/USD, ECB, Rate Bets, Russia, Industrial Production - Talking Points. Euro rose versus major peers after Russia reportedly withdrew troops from border. ECB speakers Philip Lane and Isabel Schnabel eyed along with economic data. EUR/USD between key moving averages after bulls retake former trendline. The Euro is moving slightly...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: Will AUD/USD and NZD/USD Rise as Retail Traders Sell?

US Dollar, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points. Retail traders continue boosting long bets in the US Dollar. AUD/USD and NZD/USD short positioning is on the rise. Will this spell strength, or will dominant downtrends hold?. Looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), retail traders are increasingly...
RETAIL
DailyFx

UK Inflation Hits a Fresh 30-Year Peak, GBP/USD Edges Higher

Inflation in the UK hits a 30-year peak underlying the need for additional rate hikes. Sterling little changed as geopolitical news remains in charge of market direction. Price pressures in the UK continue to increase, according to the latest data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) with core inflation y/y rising to 4.4% in January, an increase of 0.2% from December, while headline inflation rose by 5.5% in the 12 months to January 2022, up from 5.4% last month. This is the highest CPI level since the series began in 1992. The closely watched Consumer Prices including occupier’s housing costs (CPIH) rose by 4.9% from 4.8% in December. The CPIH reading is the highest recorded inflation rate since the series began in January 2006.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Dow Jones Rebounds on Eased Ukraine Tensions, APAC Stocks May Advance

DOW JONES, NIKKEI 225 INDEX, CRUDE OIL, ASX 200 INDEX OUTLOOK:. Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed +1.22%, +1.58% and +2.47% respectively. Risk assets rebounded sharply as Russia-Ukraine standoff showed signs of easing. Asia-Pacific equities look set to open higher, with investors eyeing China inflation andUS retail...
STOCKS
Reuters

China's inflation slows, leaving room for policy easing

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s factory-gate inflation eased to its slowest pace in six months and consumer price growth also softened in January amid weakening property sector demand, new coronavirus curbs and government efforts to rein in surging materials costs. The producer price index (PPI) increased 9.1% from a year ago,...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD flirts with daily high near 0.6630 area, upside potential seems limited

NZD/USD caught fresh bids on Tuesday and snapped three successive days of the losing streak. Modest USD weakness extended some support to the major, though the upside seems limited. Hawkish Fed expectations, geopolitical tensions to act as a tailwind for the buck and cap gains. The NZD/USD pair maintained its...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Swiss Re: Strong Recent Upside With Further Growth Potential Ahead

Swiss Re has shown impressive premium growth in the past year across the Property & Casualty and Corporate Solutions segment. Investment Thesis: Inflation risk could raise the combined ratio for Swiss Re, which would make it more expensive for the company to fund payouts. However, I take the view that the company can mitigate the effects of this due to strong premium growth in the past year.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

AUD/USD Eyes RBA Policy Minutes as Ukraine Woes Stoke Haven Flows

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Russia, Risk Trends, Oil, Gold – Talking Points. Asia-Pacific traders brace for more volatility amid geopolitical escalations in Russia. Reserve Bank of Australia Feb minutes expected as rate traders remain hawkish. AUD/USD battles the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) as prices moderate. Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

New Zealand Dollar Under Pressure After Testing Former Support

NZD/USD appeared to be on track to test the 50-Day SMA (0.6738) as it cleared the opening range for February, but recent price action casts a bearish outlook for the exchange rate as it extends the series of lower highs and lows from the monthly high (0.6733). New Zealand Dollar...
RETAIL
DailyFx

UK Unemployment In Line, Wage Growth Adds Inflationary Pressure on BoE

UK Unemployment ACT: 4.1%, EST: 4.1%; Avg Earnings ACT: 4.3%, EST: 3.8%. AVERAGE EARNINGS BEATS FORECASTS, GBP/USD TICKS HIGHER. While UK unemployment for the December period printed as expected (4.1%), the big news from the release centered around wage growth (4.3%). Higher growth in wages adds to tightening expectations from the Bank of England (BoE), reflective in the post-release upside price action on sterling.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

USD/CAD on Cusp of Testing Monthly High Ahead of Canada CPI Report

USD/CAD carves a series of higher highs and lows after snapping the monthly opening range for February, and fresh developments coming out of Canada may do little to derail the recent recovery in the exchange rate as inflation is expected to hold steady in January. USD/CAD on Cusp of Testing...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Nasdaq 100 Muted Amid Geopolitical and Growth Risks, APAC to Open Mixed

NASDAQ 100,HANG SENG INDEX, ASX 200 INDEX OUTLOOK:. Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 closed -0.49%, -0.38%, and +0.10% respectively. Rising geopolitical tensions and concerns about a faster pace of Fed tightening weighed on sentiment. Asia-Pacific markets look set to open mixed. Crude oil prices climbed to fresh 7-year...
STOCKS

