Undervalued Aussie Could Have Upside Potential

Inflation in the UK hits a 30-year peak underlying the need for additional rate hikes. Sterling little changed as geopolitical news remains in charge of market direction. Price pressures in the UK continue to increase, according to the latest data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) with core inflation y/y rising to 4.4% in January, an increase of 0.2% from December, while headline inflation rose by 5.5% in the 12 months to January 2022, up from 5.4% last month. This is the highest CPI level since the series began in 1992. The closely watched Consumer Prices including occupier’s housing costs (CPIH) rose by 4.9% from 4.8% in December. The CPIH reading is the highest recorded inflation rate since the series began in January 2006.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO