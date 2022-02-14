Texas named top exporting state for 20th consecutive year

On Wednesday, I woke up, in Marfa, to steely skies and tension in the back of my skull, a sign that the pressure was dropping and a cold front was moving in. Not that I needed to be reminded: the winter storm was all that anyone could talk about at the bank, at the post office, at the unusually busy liquor store. It would be the most significant statewide cold snap since Winter Storm Uri, last February, which overwhelmed the electrical grid and left millions of Texans without power for days. “I can guarantee the lights will stay on,” Governor Greg Abbott had told an Austin television station in November; now he was backpedalling, saying that “no one can guarantee” that rolling blackouts wouldn’t be necessary. On Twitter, where “PTSD” was trending in Texas, people tweeted images of long lines and empty shelves at HEB grocery stores. This time, thankfully, the grid held up—not, however, because of any substantive change taken by state lawmakers.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO