Texas named top exporting state for 20th consecutive year

By Shepard Price
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, the U.S. Census Bureau released data showing Texas as the top exporting state in the nation, the 20th consecutive year the Lone Star State has been named the top U.S. exporter. With more than $375.3 billion in exports in 2021, which topped both 2020 and pre-pandemic numbers...

www.mrt.com

