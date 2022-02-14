ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retirement Tax Traps with WealthKare Investment Center

Cover picture for the articleDo you hope to retire in the next five years? Taxes...

crossroadstoday.com

3 Investments to Buy With Your Tax Refund

Though we’re pretty early on in this year’s tax season, some filers might soon start seeing their refunds hit their bank accounts. If you’re getting a pile of cash back from the IRS this year, you have a prime opportunity to use it for wealth-building purposes. Here are a few investments worth scooping up with that money.
INCOME TAX
KTEN.com

How to Avoid Taxes on Crypto Investments

The IRS treats cryptocurrency as a standard type of property, the same as receiving comic books or a car. The government taxes this asset as either ordinary income or capital gains. This means that if you sell it and make a profit, you will ordinarily owe taxes on those gains. As with all investment assets, though, there are a few ways to reduce your tax liability. Here’s what you need to know. Alternative assets like cryptocurrencies are best handled with the insights and guidance of a financial advisor.
INCOME TAX
AOL Corp

How COVID-19 Relief Will Affect Your Taxes

It’s now closer to March than January, which means you still have time to get your taxes done early. It’s time to get cracking, though — especially if you’re not sure how all the pandemic relief from 2021 will affect your returns. Taxes in 2022: Find...
INCOME TAX
Bruce Smith
Kiplinger

Retiring Early? A New IRS Rule Could Mean More Money in Your Pocket

The Great Resignation is translating into a flood of early retirements. When the decision to retire has been made suddenly, there are challenges and roadblocks that can cost the retiree dearly. Many of these challenges are dependent on what age you are when you leave employment. For example, you can’t access your Social Security until age 62, and even then, your benefit will be at a steep discount that you’re saddled with for life. Further, you can’t sign up for Medicare until you’re age 65.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Retirement Daily

Tax Planning: Not a December-Only Opportunity

Contrary to what all the tax-themed articles published between October and the end of December may lead you to believe, the fourth quarter is not the time to start creating a tax plan. It’s the time to execute the plan. Have you started putting together your strategy for 2022? If not, now is the time.
INCOME TAX
idahobusinessreview.com

Retirement plans: A smart investment for small businesses in 2022

Today’s competitive job market, plummeting unemployment rates, the Great Resignation and surging COVID-19 cases are taking their toll on small businesses needing reliable help. According to a recent Business Insider article, today’s labor shortages are primarily worker-driven, with a variety of factors in play. Ultimately, companies need talented workers, but talented workers are expecting more from employers in return. There are many factors an employee may be looking for when changing jobs, such as more flexible hours, the ability to work remotely or even specific benefits offered. According to reports by the ADP Research Institute, only one-third of companies with less than 20 employees offered retirement benefits to workers, while approximately 98% of companies with 5,000 or more employees offered retirement benefits. A savvy small business can help gain an edge in recruiting and retaining talented workers by offering benefits like retirement plans.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Press

Fewer Than Half of U.S. Workers Are Aware of a Tax Credit for Retirement Savers

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fewer than half (48 percent) of U.S. workers are aware of a tax credit that may help them save for retirement, according to survey findings from nonprofit Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies® (TCRS). Also referred to as the Retirement Savings Contributions Credit by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Saver's Credit is available to millions of eligible taxpayers who are saving for retirement.
INCOME TAX
Telegraph

In your 50s or 60s? Your perfect financial plan for retirement

If you are in your 50s or early 60s you may be starting to think about retirement – and how to plan for it. One of the most common dilemmas for people of this age is how to fund your lifestyle once you have stopped work. The average age of people retiring from the workforce is currently around 59, according to a survey by insurer SunLife.
INCOME TAX
burlington-record.com

Now is the time to start planning for retirement

Retirement may be a distant concern for high school and college students, but they might want to start thinking about it now, according to Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority. The best time to start planning for retirement is when you’re young. You should research your options for investing early so...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNBC

After-tax 401(k) contributions can be a game-changer for big savers

Some 401(k) plans allow after-tax contributions, letting you bypass the $20,500 annual deferral limit if you're under 50 for 2022. You can use the funds for a Roth conversion, with possible savings on future taxes, but you must pay levies on earnings upon transfer. However, fewer than 20% of 401(k)...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Economy
Personal Finance
Mercury

Knowledge Center: Retirement planning at age 50

Depending on who you ask, some say 50 is the new 40, others say 50 is the new 30. Whether you feel like a 30-year-old or 40-year-old, one thing you don’t have at age 50 is as much time on your side before retirement. At age 50 we’re entering the final one-third of our working years, and typically these are the most critical years when it comes to making sure we properly plan for retirement.
ECONOMY
lakecountybanner.com

Reasons To Use Property Investment for Your Retirement

Investing is a skill and career path that many people have chosen for various reasons. Do you have at least 50,000 dollars ready to invest in something but aren’t sure about what? It’s time to get into real estate investment to reap the benefits down the road. Follow...
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

PSP Investments’ president and CEO announces future retirement

The C$204.5 billion ($160.5 billion) Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) announced the retirement of Neil Cunningham, president and CEO, to take place on March 31, 2023. During his 19-year tenure at PSP Investments —first leading the real estate team, later adding oversight of the Natural Resources team and...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Retirement Accounts That Run Circles Around a 401(k)

There are plenty of benefits to saving for retirement in a 401(k). But there are other accounts that could better help you save for the future. If you work for a company that offers a 401(k), you may be inclined to sign up. And if you're offered an employer match, it definitely pays to put enough money into that plan to claim that free money in full.
