Retirement Tax Traps with WealthKare Investment Center

Today’s competitive job market, plummeting unemployment rates, the Great Resignation and surging COVID-19 cases are taking their toll on small businesses needing reliable help. According to a recent Business Insider article, today’s labor shortages are primarily worker-driven, with a variety of factors in play. Ultimately, companies need talented workers, but talented workers are expecting more from employers in return. There are many factors an employee may be looking for when changing jobs, such as more flexible hours, the ability to work remotely or even specific benefits offered. According to reports by the ADP Research Institute, only one-third of companies with less than 20 employees offered retirement benefits to workers, while approximately 98% of companies with 5,000 or more employees offered retirement benefits. A savvy small business can help gain an edge in recruiting and retaining talented workers by offering benefits like retirement plans.

