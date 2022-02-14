ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myanmar says it won't attend ASEAN foreign ministers meeting

By GRANT PECK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar will not participate in this week’s meetings in Cambodia of foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, spurning an invitation to send a non-political representative instead of its chief diplomat, its government said Monday. Cambodia, the current ASEAN chair, said earlier...

#Asean#Myanmar#Military Government#Ap#Foreign Affairs Ministry#Cambodian
