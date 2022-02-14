ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Nvidia Stock Glowed Brighter Today

By Rich Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) , the semiconductor giant, climbed higher in Monday trading -- up 3.7% as of 11:30 a.m. ET -- as investors began looking forward to the potential of a positive earnings surprise when Nvidia reports Wednesday evening .

Analysts predict that Q4 earnings, when they come out, will see Nvidia reap the rewards of a 48% year-over-year increase in sales and a 58% increase in profits, and a positive earnings report from archrival AMD earlier this month is reinforcing that view.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03O2lR_0eDyrWkZ00

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Adding to the excitement, this morning, Nvidia announced that its upcoming GTC (Graphics Technology Conference) 2022 in March will feature "a news-filled keynote by its founder and CEO Jensen Huang."

Greg Estes, vice president of developer programs at Nvidia, told investors: "There's a mother lode of content" that will be unveiled at GTC 2022, including news on "accelerated computing, deep learning, data science, digital twins, networking, quantum computing and computing in the data center, cloud and edge."

Now what

One thing investors will be particularly looking forward to is news of the company's long-awaited RTX 3090 Ti graphics chip , which the company discussed at last month's 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Analysts present at the conference reported that the new chip is supposed to be "roughly 11% faster than its non-Ti RTX 3090 variant." Nvidia promised more details on the chip in February but hasn't yet delivered on that promise. In a note this morning, TheVerge.com characterized the new chip as "still missing" and complained that Nvidia "refuses to say what's going on," wondering whether "BIOS and hardware issues have...led to delays."

When earnings come out Wednesday, you can expect analysts to pepper Nvidia with questions about the new chip in the postearnings conference call. How Nvidia stock responds to the earnings news might depend to some extent on how well the company fields those questions -- or tells analysts they'll need to wait until March for their answers.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jensen Huang
MarketWatch

Dow falls 88 points on losses for Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft shares

Dragged down by declines for shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Microsoft, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Wednesday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 88 points, or 0.3%, lower, as shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Microsoft (MSFT) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares are down $4.66, or 2.2%, while those of Microsoft have declined $4.45, or 1.5%, combining for a roughly 60-point drag on the Dow. Apple Inc. (AAPL) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Home Depot (HD) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Nvidia Rtx#Nvda#Gtc
Motley Fool

Fastly Stock Is Sliding After the Company's Earnings

Revenue growth decelerated significantly in Q4 -- but that was expected. Full-year guidance was weaker than anticipated. Fastly's first-quarter revenue guidance implies a top-line acceleration. Shares of edge computing company Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) tumbled sharply in after-hours trading on Wednesday, following the tech company's fourth-quarter earnings report. Though the company's fourth-quarter...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Fiverr Stock Is Plummeting Today

Fiverr stock is losing ground after Shopify told investors that pandemic-driven tailwinds are evaporating. Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) stock is sinking again today. The gig-economy specialist's share price was down roughly 10.3% in the daily session as of 2:15 p.m. ET Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 0.9%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AMD
Investor's Business Daily

Endava Stock, Nvidia, FMC, Datadog Among 17 New Stocks On IBD Watchlists Today

IBD stock screens are regularly updated to add new stocks to watch, as well as weed out those that have started to show weakness. In the tables below, you'll see which stocks have been added to or removed from lists like the IBD 50, IBD Sector Leaders and the IBD Big Cap 20. Endava stock, for example, is a new…
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
164K+
Followers
79K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy