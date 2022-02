If the economy added a record number of jobs, but people didn't hear it or believe it, would it make a sound in American politics?. That is the question for President Joe Biden, whose Friday morning announcement of historic gains in new jobs, combined with a low 4% unemployment rate, was delivered through the gritted teeth of a leader who appears to be frustrated that he needs to explain to the public that the numbers are a good thing.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 12 DAYS AGO