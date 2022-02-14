ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

2,500-year-old terracotta gets Valentine Day's love in Italy

yourconroenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — A pair of terracotta lovers caught in a tender embrace for 2,500 years are getting some Valentine’s Day TLC from Italian cultural officials. One of the most famous lovers’ statues in the art world,...

www.yourconroenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
thelouisianaweekend.com

Three Activities you will LOVE this Valentine’s Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Do you want to plan the perfect Valentine’s Day date? Here are a three great ideas that will surely make Valentine’s Day a romantic day to remember. Create Your Own Romanic Dinner for Two - Louisiana Culinary Institute is hosting “Couple’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ELLE DECOR

Stepping into This Apartment in Rome Is Like Traveling Back in Time

An invitation to Carolina Vincenti’s Roman apartment offers a rare thrill: the serendipity of surprise. The art historian—together with her partner, Paolo Scotto di Castelbianco, a food and wine critic—is legendary for the highly original gatherings she stages in a home furnished with Old World splendor. For a recent dinner party, for instance, they re-created dishes from a 17th-century menu they had fished out of the dusty archives of a Baroque palazzo. Other evenings might feature music and cuisine inspired by her Romanian ancestry, or readings of experimental poems paired with piano sonatas performed by Scotto di Castelbianco on his Steinway.
HOME & GARDEN
openculture.com

Archaeologists Discover a 2,000-Year-Old Roman Glass Bowl in Perfect Condition

If you’re planning a trip to the Netherlands, do try to fit in Nijmegen, the country’s oldest city. Having originally cohered as a Roman military camp back in the first century B.C., it became at the end of the first century A.D. the first city in the modern-day Netherlands to receive the official designation of municipium, which made Roman citizens of all its residents. Not that Nijmegen stands today as an open-air museum of Roman times. You’re less likely to glimpse traces of its city wall or amphitheater than to come across such thoroughly modern developments as the “dynamic living and working area” of Winkelsteeg, currently under construction — and even now turning up Roman artifacts of its own.
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Terracotta#Art World#Ap#Italian#Etruscan
Miami New Times

Five Valentine's Day Cocktails to Get You in the Mood for Love

This year, Valentine's Day falls on a Monday — easily the least romantic day of the week. Not to worry, Miami bartenders are ready to get you in the mood no matter where you find yourself on the relationship spectrum — single, taken, or it's extremely complicated. So...
MIAMI, FL
WNEP-TV 16

Reasons to smile: A Valentine’s Day love story 72 years strong and more

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's a love story that began long before Amy and Cristian Rivera could drive a car. "Well, you know, some people say high school sweetheart. We met in middle school. We've known each other since sixth grade. We were eleven and twelve years old when we first met," said Amy. "We actually met on the school bus. I kind of walked around his house a few times with my friend, getting him to come outside. And then from there, we ended up just being best friends, riding bikes together, hanging out with the same people."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
inquirer.com

Valentine’s Day weekend in Philly’s LOVE Park: Snow, roses, and engagements new and old

She said yes — a rare moment of romance during an unusually sleepy Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia’s JFK Plaza, better known as LOVE park for its large Robert Indiana statue. The perennially popular destination for proposals, weddings, and lovey-dovey selfies was missing its usual parade of visitors Sunday afternoon, as a messy winter storm and upcoming Super Bowl game kept all but the most determined lovebirds inside.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
East Bay Times

Searching for Valentine’s Day love in Sunnyvale

Tony Bennett sang that he left his heart in San Francisco, but there are 100 hearts you can find in Sunnyvale between now and Valentine’s Day. These hearts look just like the candy ones children (and adults) cherish, with messages like “Hug Me,” “Miss You” and “Txt Me,” but much bigger — 14 inches high — and, you know, not edible. They’re scattered around town, in front of homes and in public places like libraries and parks. And the city’s arts commission has a contest running on social media through Feb. 14, asking people who find the hearts to post pictures on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #LoveSunnyvale.
SUNNYVALE, CA
houmatimes.com

Local Entrepreneur Spreads the Love this Valentine’s Day

February 14 is quickly approaching, and while many will spend the romantic day showering their loved ones with roses and cards, a local entrepreneur is encouraging young girls and women to pamper themselves with self love. Anitra Davis Woods is an author, Certified Master Life Coach, and founder of Big...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Fox11online.com

Love Your Teeth This Valentine's Day And Everyday

Love Your Teeth can whiten your teeth 7 shades in 7 days without strips or gels. It's as simple as SNAP, SWAB and SMILE. Take advantage of their Valentine’s Special and receive 50% off, free shipping and a free Go Pen by calling 800-276-0716 or visiting LoveYourTeeth.com.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cynthia Greene, MHR, Marriage & Relationship Visionary Strategist

Valentine's Day Gifts to Show Love and Care

Valentine's Day is a day to celebrate love. It's a day to show your loved ones just how much you care for them. Valentine's day is celebrated in many different ways all over the world, but it always has the same meaning, show love to your sweetheart. And yes, we know that you do that all the time anyway. But, just like other special days of the year, this day is set aside for some 'extra' love!!
Smithonian

A Snowy Scene at Italy’s Lake Santa Croce Wins the People’s Choice Award in Wildlife Photographer of the Year Contest

When Italian photographer Christiano Vendramin visited Santa Croce Lake in northern Italy in 2019, he noticed the water was unusually high. While the four-mile lake is bustling with action in the warm summer months, it lays dormant in winter. Icy storms had blanketed partially submerged willow trees in snow, freezing the scene in place.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Chamberlain-Oacoma Sun

Nineteen-year-old American man raped using synthetic drugs in Rome

Has caused shock Italy A nineteen-year-old American student has complained to police that she was raped in the historic area of ​​the Italian capital, Testaccio. “All I knew was that I was just a stranger waking up on top of me. For hours, she stuck me in bed unable to move. The victim told the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy