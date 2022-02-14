2,500-year-old terracotta gets Valentine Day's love in Italy

Tony Bennett sang that he left his heart in San Francisco, but there are 100 hearts you can find in Sunnyvale between now and Valentine’s Day. These hearts look just like the candy ones children (and adults) cherish, with messages like “Hug Me,” “Miss You” and “Txt Me,” but much bigger — 14 inches high — and, you know, not edible. They’re scattered around town, in front of homes and in public places like libraries and parks. And the city’s arts commission has a contest running on social media through Feb. 14, asking people who find the hearts to post pictures on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #LoveSunnyvale.
Comments / 0