One day after Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from ‘The View,’ she was photographed out for the first time in New York City. Whoopi Goldberg was photographed out and about in New York City on Wednesday, February 2, in images that you can see here. She was seen arriving at a film center wearing a button down shirt and oversized jacket. The jacket had various phrases on the back, including “Innocence” and “We are infinite.” This was the first time that Whoopi was seen out in public since ABC announced on Feb. 1 that she would be suspended from her role as co-host of The View for two weeks.

