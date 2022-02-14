ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

California mask mandate ignored by high-profile celebrities spotted enjoying Super Bowl LVI

By Andrew Miller
foxwilmington.com
 2 days ago

Several high-profile celebrities were shown on NBC’s telecast of the Super Bowl flouting California’s indoor mask mandate. Social media erupted after seeing Jay-Z, Charlize Theron, LeBron James, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoying themselves at the game without a mask while they were not eating or drinking, a violation of California’s...

foxwilmington.com

Snoop Dogg Threw Up C's & Did The Crip Walk At Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
NFL
Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
The 2022 Super Bowl Was Full of Famous Faces

Super Bowl LVI brought out all the stars to SoFi Stadium on Sunday for the big game — including Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Jennifer Lopez, and others. The showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams ended with a huge win for the Rams, clinching their second Super Bowl title in a close finish 23-20 score.
NFL
State
California State
Halle Berry Breaks the Internet Almost Instantly With Surprise Super Bowl Opening Video

In a surprise turn of events, the Super Bowl LVI is starting off on an A-list note that nobody expected, but everyone was kind of hoping for. Just before the Super Bowl starts at 6:30, actress and director Halle Berry posted a video of herself introducing the Super Bowl. On Feb. 13, Berry posted a video to her Twitter of her in a sparkling pantsuit, walking through the stadium. It’s simply captioned, “Welcome to the #SuperBowl.” Welcome to the #SuperBowl 😉 pic.twitter.com/Z2ap6o1yhw — Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 13, 2022 As she’s walking, cameras flashing in her face, she says, “Welcome to the land...
NFL
Person
Lebron James
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Clay Travis
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Super Bowl: Hollywood Sign Will Change To Rams House On Monday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For a few days, the iconic Hollywood sign will be changed to “Rams House” to celebrate the Super Bowl victory. “What a day in Los Angeles — the Rams are Super Bowl Champions,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti. “This town has the best teams and fans in the world, and we can’t wait to show off our L.A. pride with a display that only Hollywood could deliver. Go Rams.” The temporary installation will be built and displayed from Monday, Feb. 14 to Wednesday, Feb. 16. It was a collaboration between the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles City, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Sign Trust. “Winning a Super Bowl for Los Angeles and our fans in our home stadium is a dream come true,” said Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff. “We are grateful to the City, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Sign Trust to allow us to recognize this historic championship by turning the iconic Hollywood sign into a celebration of our fans and our community.”
NFL
The Best Celebrity Appearances at Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams made it all the way to the Super Bowl this year, which means that the biggest football night of the year was hitting very close to home for some of our favorite stars — many of whom turned out for the big game at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. From couples like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez and Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoying a date night to A-listers like Matt Damon, Jay-Z, and Dwayne Johnson, there’s a ton of star power filling the air for this year’s game, and we haven’t even gotten to the long list of performers who killed it at this year’s half-time show.
NFL
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Supports Dad's Halftime Performance at Super Bowl

Eminem had a special someone cheering him on while he performed in the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday. The Grammy-winning rapper — who took the stage at SoFi Stadium alongside Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg — was supported in the stands by his daughter Hailie Jade Scott.
NFL
#Super Bowl Lvi#Celebrity#Los Angeles Mayor#American Football#Nbc#Fox News#Outkick Com#Roc Nation#Ja Marr Chase#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Los Angeles Rams
Here are the best and worst Super Bowl LVI commercials

A funny thing happened on the way to Super Bowl LVI. The commercials got funnier. Or at least they got sunnier. They undeniably got better. Humor was big in this biggest of forums, but so was diversity. There were Black "brand ambassadors" for over half a dozen products and Black cast members in most commercials too. Mary J. Blige had two prominent roles, as Hologic spokeswoman and halftime performer.
NFL
Just In: TV Ratings Are Out For Super Bowl 56

Super Bowl 56, between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, garnered absolutely massive television ratings on NBC. Just moments ago, the TV ratings for Super Bowl LVI were released. The NBC stream had 99.18 million viewers. There were an additional 1.03 million viewers on Telemundo. That’s a total of 100.21 million viewers for the biggest game in American sports.
NFL
50 Cent reacts to memes from his upside-down Super Bowl performance

50 Cent has reacted to the slew of memes that followed his surprise guest appearance during Sunday’s (February 13) Super Bowl Halftime Show. READ MORE: The biggest moments from the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022. The rapper’s segment of the star-studded performance saw him rapping ‘In Da Club’ while...
NFL
Fans, celebs, LA Mayor ignore Super Bowl mask rules

Despite masks being handed out at the Super Bowl, few fans appeared to actually wear facial coverings during the big event. Everyone who attended Sunday’s event at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood was given a KN95 mask, as Los Angeles County still requires masking at so-called “mega events,” KTLA reports.
NFL
These celebrities were spotted at the Super Bowl

Celebrities lined the stands of SoFi Stadium outside of Los Angeles on Sunday to watch the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams battle it out in Super Bowl LVI. Whether it was notable Boston favorites like Matt Damon (seen wearing a “Boston Strong” shirt) or previous halftime headliner The Weeknd, the Los Angeles venue filled the stands with the famous.
NFL

