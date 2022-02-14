ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Why Joe Ingles is key to Trail Blazers offseason | Locked on Blazers podcast

KGW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday came back from down 23 to beat the New York Knicks at the Moda Center. Josh Hart had 23 points in his Blazers debut, Anfernee Simons added 30 points, Jusuf Nurkic snatched 20 rebounds and Justise Winslow made a handful of crucial...

www.kgw.com

Comments / 1

Related
Lake Oswego Review

Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Trail Blazers beat Giannis-less Bucks

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NBA
Lake Oswego Review

Trail Blazers beat another standout team, Memphis, 123-119

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16 Trail Blazers 123, Grizzlies 119 — The Trail Blazers (25-34) enter the NBA All-Star Game break after a couple really good road wins, making it four consecutive wins since the NBA trade deadline (after six consecutive losses). Portland beat defending NBA champ Milwaukee on Monday, and then the Grizzlies (41-19). The Trail Blazers led most of the way. Memphis forged a late fourth-quarter tie, but Jusuf Nurkic really stepped up by scoring nine consecutive points, including two free throws that made it...
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Cody Zeller Bids Goodbye to Portland Trail Blazers

Following the trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, the Portland Trail Blazers waived big man Cody Zeller. Zeller took to Twitter to say goodbye to the team, the organization, and the fans. Thank you Rip City! My time in Portland was shorter than expected but I’m thankful for the experience!...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Richman
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Justise Winslow
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Josh Hart
NESN

Ja Morant Will Start Wednesday Against Trail Blazers

Rob Fischer reports Ja Morant will start Wednesday in a matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers. Morant will start on the second leg of a back-to-back, last playing in a 125-118 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 12 when he logged 34 minutes, 26 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Morant is a dominant playmaker for the Grizzlies, averaging 33 minutes, 26 points, six rebounds, and seven assists per game, starting in 45 games this year. He also leads the Grizzlies rotation, posting a 33% usage rate.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Portland Trail Blazers (23-34) vs Milwaukee Bucks (35-22) The good news: the Portland Trail Blazers have won two in a row! The bad news: the schedule gets really brutal for a while, and it starts with a road game against the Milwaukee Bucks. When these two teams met at Moda a bit over a week ago, the Bucks won in dominating fashion by a score of 137-108.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Knicks#Acl#Oregonian#Nbc Sports Northwest
thewestsidegazette.com

As Blazers Begin Makeover, Does Damian Lillard Staying Even Make Sense?

Long overdue for a makeover, the Portland Trail Blazers became sellers at this year’s trade deadline. CJ McCollum, Norman Powell and Robert Covington are all gone in place of more youth and future cap flexibility. With Damian Lillard presumably out for the rest of the season, this provided Portland...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Podcast
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
ClutchPoints

Blazers’ Anfernee Simons unexpected leap vs. Bucks that made Chauncey Billups proud

Anfernee Simons dropped 30-plus points for the third straight game on Monday, the longest streak of his burgeoning career, leading the new-look Portland Trail Blazers to a blowout road victory over the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks. He made NBA history, too, hitting seven triples against Milwaukee to set a new record for the most made threes in the first 30 starts of a player’s career.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers vs Bucks

Call an ambulance...but not for the Trail Blazers!. The Portland Trail Blazers, er baby Blazers, er the new look Blazers... whatever you want to call them went into Milwaukee and handed the Bucks a big ol’ loss - 122-107. The first win for the Blazers in Milwaukee since 2013!
NBA
Yardbarker

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers online: Streaming TV, game time and odds

The Memphis Grizzlies (40-18) are favored by 11.5 points as they prepare to take on the Portland Trail Blazers (24-34) on February 16, 2022. The Grizzlies took down the Pelicans 121-109 and covered the spread as 3.5-point favorites, while going over the 226.5 point total in their last outing on Tuesday. Tyus Jones racked up a team-high 27 points in the victory. The Trail Blazers beat the Bucks 122-107 and covered the spread as 11-point underdogs, while going over the 225.5 point total on Monday in their most recent game. Anfernee Simons scored a team-high 31 points to propel them to the victory.
NBA
NBC Sports

Here's what Lakers offered Celtics at trade deadline for Schroder, per report

Former Celtics guard Dennis Schroder was the subject of many rumors in the weeks leading up to the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline before ultimately getting dealt from Boston to the Houston Rockets in a multi-player deal. The Rockets acquired Schroder, center Enes Freedom and forward Bruno Fernando and sent...
NBA
AllClippers

Steph Curry Reacts to James Harden for Ben Simmons Trade

While the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers made their blockbuster trade primarily because each team had a disgruntled All-Star, the role players involved in the deal could make a bigger impact than many have acknowledged. While Ben Simmons and James Harden have understandably gotten the most attention and analysis, both Seth Curry and Andre Drummond are expected to be key contributors for Brooklyn as well.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy