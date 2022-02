In this drab, dissonant winter of resurgent plagues and despots, Indran Amirthanayagam’s newest collection, Ten Thousand Steps Against the Tyrant, comes as a needed antidote to pessimism and despair. Author of over twenty books, written in five different languages, Amirthanayagam composed most of the poems in Ten Thousand Steps over a year ago, while the world was still confronting the first tragic tsunami of the pandemic and while Americans wrestled to save their democracy from permanent derailment. Published by Broadstone in 2022, this poet leaves the reader no doubt as to where he stands — in line after line, on page after page, he sounds the trumpet to herald a new day.

