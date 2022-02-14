Body discovered on Metra tracks in Hyde Park

CHICAGO — A deceased body was discovered on Metra Electric line tracks in Hyde Park Monday morning, Metra officials confirmed.

Officials said the engineer on Train 309 reported a body on the tracks at approximately 7:30 a.m. at 51st Street. Traffic was stopped for 10 minutes and no local trains reported striking a pedestrian.

The tracks are used by both Metra and South Shore Line trains.

Delays lasted for approximately 20 minutes and the Metra Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

