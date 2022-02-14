ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body discovered on Metra tracks in Hyde Park

By Peter Marzano
 2 days ago

CHICAGO — A deceased body was discovered on Metra Electric line tracks in Hyde Park Monday morning, Metra officials confirmed.

Officials said the engineer on Train 309 reported a body on the tracks at approximately 7:30 a.m. at 51st Street. Traffic was stopped for 10 minutes and no local trains reported striking a pedestrian.

The tracks are used by both Metra and South Shore Line trains.

Delays lasted for approximately 20 minutes and the Metra Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

Comments

TimeCapsule
2d ago

This article is vague, doesn't tell you if it was male or female or was the body so mangled that the gender wasn't identifiable?

Reply(1)
3
Linda Watts
2d ago

wow did someone put the body there or were they killed there and left there condolences to his or her family may his or her soul rest in paradise in the loving arms of our heavenly father

Reply(1)
2
 

