ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

13-year-old dies after fall from hotel balcony, police say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Rodney Overton
WREG
WREG
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ko4zL_0eDyl0Ks00

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. ( WNCN ) — Police are investigating the death of a teenager who fell two floors from a balcony at a hotel in North Carolina on Saturday night.

The incident was reported just before 11 p.m. at the Graduate Hotel, according to a news release from Chapel Hill police.

Watch: Teens rescued from Missouri lake after fall through ice

A 13-year-old, who was not immediately identified, fell from a balcony inside the hotel, police said.

“The child fell two stories from the hotel’s fifth floor to the third floor,” the news release said.

Police said the cause of the fall is under investigation. Police released no other information.

The Graduate Hotel, formerly the Franklin Hotel, opened in August 2020, according to HospitalityNet.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Little girl missing since 2019 found under NY stairs

A little over an hour into their search, police located the child inside a small makeshift room underneath a closed staircase. When they removed the step boards, police say they found both the girl and her abductor, Kimberly Cooper, hiding in the dark and wet room.
SAUGERTIES, NY
WREG

Teen wanders from home, bus driver reunites him with mom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 28 year MATA employee saved the day for a frantic mother who’s autistic son vanished from their home on Feb. 7. Zen’Yari Winters remembers that morning and calling out for 17-year-old Trecorian Mcghee from their home near Chelsea and Hollywood. “He didn’t answer, so something told me to get up and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver on acid takes trip to jail, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 34-year-old man has been charged after police say he tried to steal a man’s car while on acid Monday. Police said the incident began on Germantown Parkway and Rockcreek on Monday around 6 p.m. when Adam Tucker ran a traffic light and crashed. Witnesses said Tucker was going between 70 to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Chapel Hill, NC
Accidents
City
Chapel Hill, NC
State
Missouri State
Chapel Hill, NC
Crime & Safety
WREG

Police search for teen missing since Summer 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a teen who has been missing since last summer. Police say 17-year-old Jocelyn Bradley left her residence at the 2500 block of Browning Avenue without permission on July 21, 2021. She does not have any mental or medical issues. Memphis Police describe Jocelyn Bradley as 5’6″ with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two charged after police find stolen cars, drugs, guns

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two men were charged after police found stolen cars, guns, and drugs in Southwest Memphis on Monday. According to Memphis Police, officers received information concerning a stolen gray 2010 Infiniti G37 that was taken out of the Mt. Moriah Station area. Officers found the occupied stolen car on the street in front of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspects steal tree trimmer’s chainsaws, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for two suspects who stole a tree trimmer’s chainsaws on Monday. According to Memphis Police, the victim was on a job site trimming trees in the 5400 block of Angela when he was approached by two men in a white Infiniti. The men were armed with a handgun. The suspects […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man steals purse at gas station after woman asked for help, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who stole a woman’s purse at an East Memphis gas station Monday afternoon. According to police, an elderly woman asked the man for help when she was having trouble using her bank card at a gas station in the 700 block of Truse Parkway. The moment […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Balcony#The Graduate Hotel#Hospitalitynet#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Accused serial burglar breaks into Whitehaven home with teen inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man with a long rap sheet tried to burglarize a Whitehaven townhouse Sunday afternoon with a teenage girl inside. Memphis Police said it was Reginald Johnson’s birthday when he broke into the home on Vandergreen inside the Charter Oaks Apartments on Sunday. “It’s shocking,” said one neighbor who did not want […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen dead after South Memphis shooting

UPDATE: MPD has confirmed they have arrested 38-year-old Marcus Orr in connection with the teen’s shooting death. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in South Memphis on Monday afternoon. The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. on Danny Thomas Boulevard and Ratliff Lane when witnesses say Marcus Orr, 38, got into a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One injured in shooting on Winchester

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the airport area Tuesday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened in the 3400 block of Winchester around 4:31 p.m. A male victim was located and transported to Regional One in critical condition. One person was detained by officers on the scene. WREG will update when more […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Twin sisters set up robbery through dating app

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two sisters are being charged after they set up a robbery in East Memphis involving a man they met on a dating app, according to police. Officers say the twin sisters, Kierstyn and Mckenzie Page, picked up the victim on Dec. 16. Another woman and an unidentified male were also in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cordova woman hit by car, man turns himself in

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said a man has turned himself in after they say he hit a woman with his car on Valentine’s Day. Investigators said Lemuel Taylor, 38, was wanted for criminal attempt first-degree murder and aggravated assault for driving over a woman in Cordova on Feb. 14. The victim sustained […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Senatobia man accused of shooting, killing woman in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Senatobia, Mississippi man is charged with second-degree murder after authorities say he shot a woman after a vehicle accident Sunday afternoon. According to the Tate County Sheriff’s Department, Larhonda Jasmine Jackson and Demarcus Wooten were driving in a car together when they got into an argument. Friends and family say Jackson […]
SENATOBIA, MS
WREG

11 injured in stabbing spree along Central Ave., suspect ID’d

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the area of Wyoming and Central to reports of several people who had been stabbed. Officials say the incident began around 11 a.m. Sunday with a stabbing in the area of Sister Bar in downtown Albuquerque at Central […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WREG

Missing Memphis woman’s car found in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vehicle belonging to a missing Memphis woman has been found. Ashley McDonald was first reported missing in November. She was reportedly going to Batesville, Mississippi on Thanksgiving to meet a man. Now, McDonald’s vehicle has been found in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi — nearly 100 miles away from her southeast Memphis home. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy