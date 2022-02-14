ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold Schwarzenegger jokes that daughter Katherine cannot trust him with baby information

Post-Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on...

poststar.com

CinemaBlend

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Recalls The Day The World Found Out About Who He Was

Joseph Baena, son of actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, has been steadily making a name for himself. He’s not only coming into his own as a Hollywood actor but, even now, his physique matches that of his father’s during his prime. However, one can’t forget that the situation that thrusted Baena into the public eye was quite turbulent. And just as many within the public likely haven’t forgotten it, the young star can clearly remember the moment the world discovered who he was.
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Chris Pratt
CinemaBlend

What In The Holy Zeus Is Going On With Arnold Schwarzenegger's New Photo?

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a long and incredibly varied list of credits to his name by this point in his career, but a new photo posted by the actor and former governor has fans asking: what in the holy Zeus is going on with him?! In the image that Schwarzenegger shared, he looks to be channeling his inner Greek god for what looks like the poster for a big new blockbuster movie coming in February… but that’s definitely not the whole story.
HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
CinemaBlend

Driver In Arnold Schwarzenegger Crash Has Spoken Out

Meeting a favorite celebrity is probably a bucket list item for a lot of people. Being able to see your favorite movie star in person is almost sure to be a special experience. Unless, of course, you meet your favorite star because the two of you were involved in a traffic accident together. Such was the situation for Habiba Muminova, who admits she’s a fan of Arnold Schwarzenegger, but would probably have been fine not seeing him after the traffic accident they were involved in, which has left her in significant pain.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Bad Car Accident

Arnold Schwarzenegger was recently involved in a bad car accident after his SUV rolled over onto another vehicle. TMZ has images and details from the incident that took place on Friday evening off of Sunset Blvd. Schwarzenegger's black Yukon SUV is pictured sandwiched in between a red Prius and a white Porsche Cayenne. The report states the driver of the red Prius was badly injured after the Yukon began to roll over and collide with it. The Yukon continued to roll, which caused it to land on top of the third vehicle. Once all the cars had settled, Schwarzenegger's Yukon was resting on its side on two wheels between the Prius and Porsche Cayenne.
The Independent

Arnold Schwarzenegger pays tribute to ‘comedy royalty’ Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger has paid tribute to Ivan Reitman, describing him as “comedy royalty,” following the director’s death age 75.The former bodybuilder and actor said Reitman was a “mensch” – meaning a person of honour and integrity – and that he had a way of “making himself a part of your story”.The director and producer behind the original Ghostbusters in 1984 died on Saturday at his home in Montecito, California.Sharing several pictures of the pair on Instagram, Schwarzenegger wrote: “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty.” ...
CinemaBlend

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Recalls Training With His Dad For The First Time, And The Best Workout Advice His Dad Gave

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a whole brood of kids and seems pretty close to all of them, if social media holds any truth to the situation. His youngest child Joseph Baena, while not sharing his famous father’s last name, seems to take after Schwarzenegger the most. Baena’s career closely mirrors that of his father’s and the bodybuilder has now recalled training with his dad for the first time as well as the weight lifting advice he was given from the former Mr. Universe.
