Arnold Schwarzenegger jokes that daughter Katherine cannot trust him with baby information

Meeting a favorite celebrity is probably a bucket list item for a lot of people. Being able to see your favorite movie star in person is almost sure to be a special experience. Unless, of course, you meet your favorite star because the two of you were involved in a traffic accident together. Such was the situation for Habiba Muminova, who admits she’s a fan of Arnold Schwarzenegger, but would probably have been fine not seeing him after the traffic accident they were involved in, which has left her in significant pain.
