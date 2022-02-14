Arnold Schwarzenegger jokes that daughter Katherine cannot trust him with baby information

Arnold Schwarzenegger was recently involved in a bad car accident after his SUV rolled over onto another vehicle. TMZ has images and details from the incident that took place on Friday evening off of Sunset Blvd. Schwarzenegger's black Yukon SUV is pictured sandwiched in between a red Prius and a white Porsche Cayenne. The report states the driver of the red Prius was badly injured after the Yukon began to roll over and collide with it. The Yukon continued to roll, which caused it to land on top of the third vehicle. Once all the cars had settled, Schwarzenegger's Yukon was resting on its side on two wheels between the Prius and Porsche Cayenne.

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO