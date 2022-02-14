ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

To Your Health: Cholesterol management, a key to heart health

By GoLackawanna
Times Leader
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EtVsq_0eDykTmV00

It’s estimated that factors we can influence in our life choices, determine as much as 80 percent of our health! Hyperlipidemia, or high levels of fatty substances, especially cholesterol, in our blood, is one of these.

It’s a health condition in which higher than normal levels of fats, called lipids, are circulating in your blood and can be driven by lifestyle factors, genetics or both. Over time, that fat can stick to and buildup in the walls of blood vessels, clogging the arteries and blocking blood flow, leading to heart disease, heart attacks and stroke. Nearly one in three Americans has some form of hyperlipidemia, so it’s no surprise that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., with stroke not far behind. And that’s a shame, because there’s a lot we can do to prevent hyperlipidemia.

Good and bad cholesterol

There are two kinds of cholesterol, one good and the other bad. High-density lipoprotein, or HDL cholesterol, is good for us because it transports and helps remove other forms of cholesterol from our bodies. Sticky low-density lipoprotein, or LDL cholesterol, is unhealthy. High LDL is dangerous type of hyperlipidemia and should be aggressively addressed.

People naturally have different levels of HDL, the good cholesterol that lowers LDL. Genetics can play a role in our cholesterol levels. If low HDL runs in your family, it may be harder for your body to use it to rid itself of LDL. Certain illnesses can also make it difficult for your body to remove LDL, including diabetes and kidney disease. Certain medications for cancer, organ transplants and even acne can do the same.

Silent symptoms

It’s important to keep your eye on your cholesterol levels, because you can have dangerously high cholesterol without any clear symptoms. You can’t “feel” hyperlipidemia. The only way to know if you have high cholesterol is a blood test at a medical clinic.

Preventing and managing high cholesterol

Our levels of LDL are heavily influenced by the way we live. A healthy weight and diet, regular exercise, quitting smoking and limiting alcohol can keep our blood flowing as it should. In fact, there isn’t a system in your body that won’t benefit from a diet high in plant products and whole grains, being active, and staying away from cigarettes and alcohol.

Our daily lives can make it difficult to lower our cholesterol. Busy schedules make it hard to eat well and exercise more. Fresh, heart-healthy food isn’t cheap. Family gatherings are good for our souls but often feature our favorite high-fat meals. Habits are hard to break, but small changes over time can make all the difference.

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Signs of high cholesterol can be seen in your toenails

A medical expert says there are two warning signs of cholesterol complication that can be spotted in one’s toenails. Although cholesterol plays an important role in the body in terms of metabolism, high levels can increase the risk of health problems such as heart conditions or stroke. Toenail Indicators.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Well+Good

‘I’m a Cardiologist and Magnesium Has Major Benefits for Your Heart Health’

I didn’t realize how many elements on the periodic table have heart health benefits, but magnesium is an MVP. To put it simply: magnesium plays an essential role in supporting muscle, nerve, energy levels, and brain function, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, its role in signaling muscle relaxation is why it’s so essential for your cardiovascular health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Ldl Cholesterol#Organ Transplants#Americans
Channel 3000

10 ways to promote a healthier heart

As the core of the cardiovascular system, our heart does quite a lot, pumping blood and oxygen throughout our bodies, which is vital to sustaining life. Having a healthy heart can prevent heart disease, the No. 1 cause of death in the U.S., which kills more than 650,000 people annually, with stroke being the fifth-leading cause of death in the nation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Best Foods for Heart Health

The best foods for your heart are fresh or lightly processed and packed with nutrients. You’ll reap the most benefits from heart-friendly foods when you regularly include them in a balanced eating plan that’s low in sodium and added sugars and promotes a healthy weight for you. Here are some top picks, and how to enjoy them.
NUTRITION
EatingWell

These 14 Things Can Make You More Likely to Have a Stroke, According to the American Heart Association

While we tend to focus more on heart attacks when we think about cardiovascular disease, strokes are actually a serious and quite common health concern, too. Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the American Heart Association (AHA). (It ranks just after heart disease, cancer, accidents and lower respiratory diseases, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains, and tops Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, kidney disease, influenza and suicide.)
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
verywellhealth.com

How Potassium Affects Heart Health

Potassium is an important mineral for sustaining life, but there is such a thing as "too much of a good thing." Learn the function of potassium in the body, why potassium homeostasis is key for heart health, and the different levels of potassium in food. What Is Potassium?. Potassium is...
HEALTH
Freethink

Drug that cleans up cholesterol may reduce post stroke dementia

Dementia frequently occurs after a stroke, causing memory, gait, and focus problems. It is thought to be a side effect of the body’s natural immune response to dead brain tissue left behind after a stroke. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stroke affects more than 15 million people...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Rheumatoid Arthritis and Heart Health

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune form of arthritis that affects more than just your joints. It can also affect other tissues and organs, and it may cause problems in the heart. However, just because you have RA doesn’t mean you’ll inevitably have issues with your heart. There are steps...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KXAN

Take Care Of Your Heart Health With A Stress Echocardiogram At Ally Medical

Dr. Pikul Patel, the Bastrop medical director with Ally Medical, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about stress echocardiograms (ECG). “It is a test used to see how your heart works under pressure and looks for any signs of heart damage or a heart attack. It is something cardiologists use to determine if you have any major issues with your heart and if you need to have a heart catheterization and possibly heart stents placed. It is a dynamic test that combines a stress test and an ultrasound to look at active real-time pictures of what your heart looks like under stress. In our specific case, we create that stress by having you ride a stationary bike (kind of like a treadmill at a hospital) to get your heart rate up and see how your heart responds.”
BASTROP, TX
weeklypostnc.com

Take Charge Of Your Heart Health With These 3 Moves

CHARLOTTE – The No. 1 killer in America? Heart disease, for both men and women. (Cancer is No. 2. COVID is No. 3) And with February being American Heart Month, there’s no better time to remind ourselves that – as with COVID – there are things we can do to protect ourselves from disease. Here are three of the biggest, doable steps to help maintain your heart and give yourself the best shot possible at a long and healthy life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
counton2.com

2 Your Health: No amount of alcohol safe for heart, study says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – For years, there have been claims that red wine can be good for your heart, but the World Heart Federation argues otherwise. In their latest policy brief, they announced that no amount of alcohol is safe. “We know from lots of studies that alcohol does...
CHARLESTON, SC
herrimanjournal.com

Use your smartwatch to monitor your heart and improve your cardiovascular health

67-year-old Nancy Webster from Riverton uses her smartwatch to monitor her water aerobics workouts where she typically burns over 600 calories. (Karmel Harper/City Journals) February is American Heart Month, a time to focus on our cardiovascular health. While paper and chocolate hearts abound, February also raises awareness for the health of our beating hearts, the life-sustaining organ that pumps oxygen throughout our bodies.
RIVERTON, UT
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Focus on your heart health this Valentine’s Day

February is here, and big red hearts are everywhere in celebration of Valentine’s Day. Besides nudging us to buy cards, chocolate and flowers, those big red hearts are also an excellent reminder to think about our heart health. Here’s the bad news. Heart disease remains the single greatest...
OWENSBORO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy