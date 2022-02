The stock price of Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MOTS) increased by over 35% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MOTS) – a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions – increased by over 35% pre-market today. Investors appear to be responding positively to Motus GI Holdings announcing that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for the Pure-Vu® EVS System. The new Pure-Vu EVS System is intended to improve the speed of set-up, enhance navigation capabilities in tortuous anatomy, build upon the excellent cleansing capabilities of the Pure-Vu system and enable physicians to rapidly overcome the challenges of poorly prepared colons during a colonoscopy.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO