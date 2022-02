It's February, which means we're one month closer to the release of Amazon Prime Video's Lord of the Rings prequel series, coming this fall. The streamer has gradually revealed behind-the-scenes snippets and teaser materials as we approach the day when we'll make that long-awaited return to Middle-earth. The new series will take place at the start of the Second Age, before Bilbo found the ring in J.R.R. Tolkein's The Hobbit, and long before his nephew Frodo had to return it to the fiery pits of Mordor in the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO