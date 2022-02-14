Subway Ridership On The Rise With Omicron Wave In Rear View
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If it seems like the subways are a bit more crowded, the MTA says it’s part of a welcome uptick in ridership.
The agency says ridership topped three million for three days in a row last week.
It’s the first time that’s happened since the Omicron wave hit New York in mid-December.
Weekday ridership regularly topped 5.3 million before the pandemic.
The MTA says ridership will still be 10 to 20% lower than that through 2024, creating continued deficits.
Comments / 1