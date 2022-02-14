ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Subway Ridership On The Rise With Omicron Wave In Rear View

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbHip_0eDyhB6S00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If it seems like the subways are a bit more crowded, the MTA says it’s part of a welcome uptick in ridership.

The agency says ridership topped three million for three days in a row last week.

It’s the first time that’s happened since the Omicron wave hit New York in mid-December.

Weekday ridership regularly topped 5.3 million before the pandemic.

The MTA says ridership will still be 10 to 20% lower than that through 2024, creating continued deficits.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Crain's New York Business

Subway sees 3 million riders in busiest day since omicron

New York City’s subway system carried more than 3 million customers on Tuesday, the highest amount of riders in one day since the omicron variant slowed activity in mid-December and halted an increase in workers returning to offices. “Let this ridership record be a clear signal—New York is coming...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecity.nyc

Subway Fires on the Rise in Pandemic-Plagued System

During the Tuesday evening rush, trains on the No. 2 and 3 lines were delayed by a track fire at the Central Park North-110th Street stop. On Monday night, E and F trains were slowed by flaming debris at the Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street station in Jackson Heights, Queens. That morning,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Subway Ridership Rebounding After NYC COVID Surge Kept Commuters At Home

Public transit ridership in New York City is on the uptick after the January Omicron variant surge kept wary commuters at home or using private modes of transportation. The MTA reports that subway ridership topped 3 million for three days in a row last week, the first time since the Omicron wave hit the region in mid-December.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York Post

NYC subway trips top 3 million for first time since Omicron wave

Subway ridership topped three million trips on Tuesday for the first time since the Omicron variant hit the city in the weeks before Christmas, the MTA said. Transit Authority officials reported 3,010,902 turnstile entries on Feb. 8, the first day with over three million trips since Dec. 17. The rise...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Smoke Condition At Fulton Street Subway Station Causes Delays

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A track fire caused problems on Monday night for riders at a busy Manhattan subway station. According to the MTA, smoke was reported on a southbound No. 4 train at the Fulton Street station just before 7:30 p.m. Service eventually resumed for the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 lines. There were no reports of any injuries.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#The Subways#On The Rise#Omicron#Covid
CBS New York

NYPD: Man Accused To Throwing Liquid At 67-Year-Old Waiting For Subway In Upper Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to identify a man accused of assaulting a man with liquid at an Upper Manhattan subway station. According to police, it happened on the southbound 3 platform at the West 125th Street and Lenox Avenue station back on Feb. 9. (credit: NYPD) Police said the suspect threw liquid from a coffee cup at a 67-year-old man. Then, they boarded the same train and started arguing. The suspect knocked away the victim’s cellphone and caused minor injuries, police said. The victim got off the train at 96th Street and Broadway, but the suspect stayed on board. The man police are looking for was last seen wearing an orange jacket, blue jeans, a multicolored mask and a black backpack. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Man Steals Sneaker Off Woman’s Foot At Brooklyn Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man accused of stealing a woman’s shoe at a Brooklyn subway station. It happened just after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Grand Army Plaza 2/3 subway station. Police are trying to identify a man accused of stealing a woman’s shoe at a Brooklyn subway station on Feb. 9, 2022. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) According to police, a man took a 47-year-old woman’s sneaker off her left foot as she was walking up the staircase to the street. The man then ran back into the station, jumped the turnstile and got onto a train. The victim was not injured. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ny.gov

Governor Hochul Announces Subway Ridership Tops 3 Million Mark for Three Consecutive Days for First Time Since December 17

54 Percent Increase in Ridership since Omicron Low on December 27, 2021. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York City Subway ridership surpassed the 3 million mark for three consecutive days this week. According to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), the subway system carried 3,015,755 customers on Tuesday, 3,087,731...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Spike In Homeless Deaths On NYC Subways

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is seeing a spike in deaths among homeless people in the subway. Sources tell CBS2 six homeless people have been found dead so far this year. That’s compared to two during the same period last year. According to an analysis from the Coalition  for the Homeless, from 2012 to 2020 the number of homeless people dying in New York each year more than tripled from 170 to 613.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Tuesday Marks One Month Since Michelle Go’s Subway Death

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday marks one month since Michelle Go was randomly killed at a subway station in Manhattan. Go was pushed in front of an oncoming train on Jan. 15 in Times Square. The 40-year-old lived on the Upper West Side, worked in finance and volunteered helping at-risk families. Police arrested 61-year-old Martial Simon on second-degree murder charges in her death.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Landlord rips Manhattan DA after tenant murdered in apartment

NEW YORK - A New York City landlord blasted Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg after a man allegedly killed a woman inside her apartment on Sunday. Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was stabbed to death inside her Chrystie Street apartment on the Lower East Side. The NYPD charged Assamad Nash, 25,...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

New York City Workers Who Declined COVID Vaccine Mandate Face Termination Friday As Deadline Passes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As many as 3,000 New York City public employees are expected to be fired Friday for failing to obey the COVID vaccine mandate. It was put in place by Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Mayor Eric Adams says he’s ready to enforce it. Adams says as far as he’s concerned, he’s not firing anyone, they’re in essence quitting by refusing to comply. “We have to be very clear — people must be vaccinated if they are New York City employees. Everyone understood that,” Adams said. Termination notices have been mailed and take effect Friday, targeting city workers who have been...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
19K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy