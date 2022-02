A Lubbock woman has landed behind bars after pepper-spraying 2 employees at a local Walmart for trying to see a receipt that she didn't have. It happened on Sunday, February 6th at the Walmart at 11415 Quaker Avenue. KAMC News reports that the suspect, 20-year-old Christianna Cano, is portrayed on surveillance footage seemingly pretending to scan her items at self-checkout. She then headed towards the exit but was stopped by an employee.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO