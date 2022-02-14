ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

7,300 Duval residents cast ballots during first weekend of early voting

News4Jax.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Not many people took part during the first weekend of early voting for a special Jacksonville City Council election to...

Comments / 4

Donna Finch-Thomas
2d ago

Vote for Nick Howland. these democrats always always thinly veil Defunding the police behind replacing them with so called "counselors". when someone is shooting at you the counseling session is officially over

Community Policy