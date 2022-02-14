No Rain Date

Last week I mentioned that we had an incredible 564mm over 48 hours here in Broome. It often rains a lot more out of town and with the exceptional rainfall recently we expected the one and only highway out of town to be flooded in both directions. It often floods across Roebuck Plains when we have good rainfall and so that is where we headed on Sunday. It is only a short drive out of town to go to the Roebuck Roadhouse, where the Hoopoe showed up in 2011. We then drove the eight kilometres to the edge of Roebuck Plains and as we came down onto the plains we could clearly see there was water flooding over the highway in several places.

