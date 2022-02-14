ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Saucon Township, PA

No Rain Date

By Josh Popichak
sauconsource.com
 1 day ago

Black River Road Bridge Wall Collapses into Stream in L....

sauconsource.com

Comments / 0

 

10000birds.com

The rain flooded Roebuck Plains

Last week I mentioned that we had an incredible 564mm over 48 hours here in Broome. It often rains a lot more out of town and with the exceptional rainfall recently we expected the one and only highway out of town to be flooded in both directions. It often floods across Roebuck Plains when we have good rainfall and so that is where we headed on Sunday. It is only a short drive out of town to go to the Roebuck Roadhouse, where the Hoopoe showed up in 2011. We then drove the eight kilometres to the edge of Roebuck Plains and as we came down onto the plains we could clearly see there was water flooding over the highway in several places.
ENVIRONMENT
Sidney Daily News

The rain before the storm

Harmony Spillman, front, 5, keeps dry under a purple umbrella as she walks with her grandma, Donna Elsass, both of Sidney, to their car from Kroger. Harmony came with on Wednesday, Feb. 2, to help pick up some medication and a ham.
SIDNEY, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Snow and rain Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A low pressure system will bring a mixed bag of precipitation Friday. Around morning drive snow and a bit of sleet and even freezing rain is likely. Some slick roads possible. Temperatures will go above freezing by midday and the mix should change to rain. By evening, the rain could turn back to snow before ending.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wabi.tv

Snow, Mix & Rain On The Way

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A quiet start to our work week today with a mostly cloudy and mainly dry day expected. Some light snow or light mixed rain/snow will be possible later this afternoon and evening especially from Bangor and points south and west as our next storm system approaches otherwise the bulk of the day looks dry. It will be a bit warmer today too with highs reaching the upper 20s to low 30s north and low to mid-30s elsewhere. Low pressure will be located off the Mid-Atlantic coastline this evening and is forecast to move northward toward New England tonight. Precipitation will develop from south to north across Maine tonight as the storm approaches. Precipitation will fall as mixed snow and rain along the coast and mainly snow elsewhere. Overnight temperatures will hold steady in the upper 20s to mid-30s.
BANGOR, ME
wtae.com

Rain changing to sleet, freezing rain then snow

PITTSBURGH — Awinter storm warning is now in effect for much of the Pittsburgh area, while other areas are under a winter weather advisory. Both extend through Friday morning. The sleet and freezing rain will switch over to snow tonight and into Friday. Click the video player above to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Butler Eagle

Snow, freezing rain expected

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued a winter storm watch from 1 a.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday. The watch warns of snow accumulation and accretion across portions of Western Pennsylvania, east-central Ohio and northern West Virginia. Light snow accumulation is expected across the region, including in Butler...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KTVU FOX 2

Dry pattern: No rain

Steve Paulson says it's been 39 days without rain and there's no precipitation in sight. Temps in the high 60s and 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: Right as rain

"The monthy, winterly, summary and yearly rainfall in Astoria is sometimes a subject of inquiry," The Daily Morning Astorian noted on Feb. 3, 1888. Consequently, a table, gleaned from "official sources" was presented with annual rainfalls over a span of four years, from Jan. 1, 1884 to Dec. 31, 1887.
ASTORIA, OR
10000birds.com

The rain made it to Broome!

A couple of weeks ago I mentioned how we were all watching and waiting for our much needed wet season rain. The average annual rainfall for Broome is around 500mm and we receive that rainfall over a few months in the summer, which is right now. Last year we only received 338mm for the whole year, so we were hoping for a good bit of rain sooner or later. Some of the local ephemeral lakes completely dried up and others almost did before the rain came.
ENVIRONMENT
wmar2news

Getting warmer with a chance of rain

A disturbance to our south will bring us freezing drizzle Monday morning to areas near the bay. By the late afternoon and evening we all have a 20% chance of rain with mostly cloudy skies. Even with all that moisture around, temperatures jump 10 degrees back to where they should be this time of year. Welcome to the 40s!
ENVIRONMENT
huntingdondailynews.com

Rain, some ice expected

While travel conditions will likely be dicey late Thursday night into early Friday morning, the impacts of the storm that started early Thursday morning will be moderate for Huntingdon County. John Banghoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service bureau in State College said the rain arrived early this morning and...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WDSU

Rain is moving out!

It's cold tonight and temperatures are going down. Lows will be in the upper 20s Northshore, Near 30-low 30s South Mississippi, low to mid 30s Metro and near 30 to low 30s Houma to Belle Chasse. It is going to be a light freeze for many. Protect plants, pets and people. Clouds are lingering. Clouds at night act like a blanket and prevent temperatures from dropping as much. The clouds will be moving out allowing our temps to drop. The wind is still blowing making it feel colder. Bundle up going out. Finally the sun returns this weekend. Chilly all day Saturday with highs near 50. Cold again Sunday morning with lows upper 20s to mid 30s. A little warmer during the day. Highs mid to upper 50s. Clouds return Monday, but there are no major weather problems next week!
BELLE CHASSE, LA
fortwaynesnbc.com

Warming trend with rain

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The very cold air will move out and very mild air will move in. We go above freezing tomorrow and up to 50 by Wednesday. A developing low pressure system will bring rain into Thursday with another cold shot changing the precipitation over to snow. There could be some accumulation. We will monitor this midweek weather system.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
ENVIRONMENT

