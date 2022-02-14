The latest dating trends happening in The Mile High City

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – An engaged couple is now asking for the kindness of strangers to help get the symbol of their love back from a snowdrift in Colorado. Paulina Morales and Deven Maraj were doing outdoorsy stuff on their trip to Breckenridge recently when Deven tossed Paulina into the snow. (credit: Paulina Morales) She came back out of the snow without the ring on her finger. The two searched for days, even using a metal detector, but had no luck. “Sadly, we had to go home,” Morales said when they finally stopped their search. But they’re hoping motivated altruistic Coloradans will take up...

