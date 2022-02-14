The latest dating trends happening in The Mile High City

DENVER, CO. - Thompson Denver, the new lifestyle hotel by the Thompson Hotels brand, opened in the Lower Downtown (LoDo) district. Seamlessly blending the Thompson Hotels brand’s signature mid-century modern and urban style with upscale mountain chalet chic, Thompson Denver brings a fresh, locally inspired approach to Mile High luxury. The new-build hotel, owned by the leading hospitality real estate firm T2 Hospitality, features Chez Maggy, a sophisticated 90-seat, ground-floor restaurant by celebrated chef Ludo Lefebvre; Reynard Social, a sixth-floor sunroom bar and lounge with a seasonally driven cocktail program, curated wine list, local beer selection, and alpine-inspired bites; a 1,032-square-foot signature Thompson Suite; and ample meetings and events spaces named for three of Denver’s most notorious early citizens (Mattie Silks, Kate Fulton, and Corteze Thomson). When it comes to design, the sophistication of the West comes alive with interiors by the internationally acclaimed firm Parts + Labor.
