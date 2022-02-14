ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The latest dating trends happening in The Mile High City

KDVR.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the creator of the Denver-based...

kdvr.com

TravelDailyNews.com

Thompson Denver opened in the Mile High city's Lodo neighborhood

DENVER, CO. - Thompson Denver, the new lifestyle hotel by the Thompson Hotels brand, opened in the Lower Downtown (LoDo) district. Seamlessly blending the Thompson Hotels brand’s signature mid-century modern and urban style with upscale mountain chalet chic, Thompson Denver brings a fresh, locally inspired approach to Mile High luxury. The new-build hotel, owned by the leading hospitality real estate firm T2 Hospitality, features Chez Maggy, a sophisticated 90-seat, ground-floor restaurant by celebrated chef Ludo Lefebvre; Reynard Social, a sixth-floor sunroom bar and lounge with a seasonally driven cocktail program, curated wine list, local beer selection, and alpine-inspired bites; a 1,032-square-foot signature Thompson Suite; and ample meetings and events spaces named for three of Denver’s most notorious early citizens (Mattie Silks, Kate Fulton, and Corteze Thomson). When it comes to design, the sophistication of the West comes alive with interiors by the internationally acclaimed firm Parts + Labor.
KDVR.com

Stronger snowstorm: Why this system will be different

Stronger snowstorm: Why this system will be different. Denver rent rises again, soaring to over $2,000 per month. Pinpoint Weather: When snow will arrive and how much will fall. 2 different ketamine cases stopped paramedics from practicing. Polis announces reelection campaign. Survey finds Denver teachers in distress. How Lockheed Martin...
Hypebae

Groundhogging, the Latest Dating Trend, Prevents Singles From Finding the One

There’s a new dating trend going around, and it’s called groudhogging — something some of you may already be familiar with. According to global dating app Inner Circle, three in four people (72%) have a “type” — whether it’s being into someone of a specific height or having a certain eye color. The platform has found that the top “types” are men over six feet tall (43%) and brunettes (29%).
mspmag.com

Classic Twin Cities Date Ideas

Why not play with clay this Valentine’s Day? Caufield Clay offers classes where you can keep your pottery at the end of the course, and Cry Baby Clay has clay kits for at-home fun. caufieldclayworks.com, crybabyclay.com. You don’t have to be an expert woodworker, jewelry-maker, painter, or crafter to...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Denver

Couple Offers $500 To Find Engagement Ring Lost In A Snowdrift Near Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – An engaged couple is now asking for the kindness of strangers to help get the symbol of their love back from a snowdrift in Colorado. Paulina Morales and Deven Maraj were doing outdoorsy stuff on their trip to Breckenridge recently when Deven tossed Paulina into the snow. (credit: Paulina Morales) She came back out of the snow without the ring on her finger. The two searched for days, even using a metal detector, but had no luck. “Sadly, we had to go home,” Morales said when they finally stopped their search. But they’re hoping motivated altruistic Coloradans will take up...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
mansionglobal.com

Why Are Millionaires From All Over the Country Moving to This Little-Known Arizona Suburb?

For Tina Garrity, the decision to relocate from Chicago to Paradise Valley, Ariz., in the early months of the pandemic was an easy one. Ms. Garrity, 57, who has a management consulting business, has been visiting the Phoenix area for decades to see family. In March 2019, she bought a roughly 6,400-square-foot home for $1.85 million in Paradise Valley to stay in a few times a year. But when the pandemic hit, she began working remotely and decided to make it her primary residence.
OutThere Colorado

Snowiest town in Colorado has already gotten 127 inches of snow

A recent report published by Denver's 9NEWS, utilizing data from the National Weather Service, says Crested Butte is the snowiest town in Colorado. According to their report, Crested Butte has already gotten 127.9 inches of snow this season, mostly thanks to a big December storm that dropped close to 100 inches of snow over several days. This high total also means that Crested Butte is the 7th-snowiest town of 500 or more nationwide. Haines, Alaska is the tiny town with the most snow, at 175 inches thus far this season.
coloradotimesrecorder.com

MyPillow CEO’s Jet Flew to Grand Junction Hours After Clerk Peters’ Arrest

Yesterday afternoon a jet used by election conspiracist Mike Lindell, who’s the CEO of MyPillow, Inc., departed Minnesota en route to Centennial, Colorado. Flight records indicate it diverted to Grand Junction instead. Less than 30 minutes later, it left Mesa County, headed back to Minnesota with a brief 20-minute stop at Centennial Airport.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Biloxi Sun Herald

Why Are the Ultra Wealthy Flocking to This Desert Suburb?

You've heard it about Austin, Puerto Rico and, now, Arizona: the newfound ability to work from anywhere is pushing moves from big cities to previously off-the-radar locations, and setting local real estate markets aflame. Paradise Valley, an Arizona city of around 14,000 people, has found an influx of ultra wealthy...
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city ranked among 'dirtiest' in nation

According to LawnStarter.com, some American cities are a bit 'dirtier' than others. A recent data analysis conducted by the company looked at factors such as pollution, living conditions, and 'resident satisfaction with cleanliness' in order to compare the country's 200 largest cities. No Colorado city broke the top 25, but one was quite close. In total, six Colorado cities were large enough to be ranked on the national list of 200, with those ranked closer to 200 being the cleanest. ...
AURORA, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Shocked?: Here Are the 7 Safest Small Cities In Colorado

Most people assume that the smaller the town, the lower the crime. Find out if that's really true when it comes to cities in Colorado. A new report from MoneyGeek lists the safest cities in the country that have a population of between 30,000 to 100,000 residents. There are 7 cities in Colorado that made the list.
24/7 Wall St.

The City Where Most People Cannot Afford to Rent a Place to Live

There are several rules of thumb about how much people should pay to rent a house or apartment. Though renters may want to factor in insurance and utilities, the basic number often mentioned is 30% of gross monthly income. In an increasing number of cities, however, that’s unlikely to be enough. San Francisco, in fact, […]
