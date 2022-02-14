Another Audit Scandal or Systemic Failure?

State Auditor Mike Harmon said Kentucky again showed numerous issues with the unemployment insurance system. Harmon released the findings Wednesday. He said most of the issues discovered with unemployment insurance included things like filers who claimed they were state employees but were not. Harmon said there were 28,377 out-of-state unemployment insurance claimants who were paid a total of more than $195 million during the fiscal year. Auditors randomly selected 34 claims, and 15 were fraudulent, with payments totaling $69,703. A sample of these claims revealed one fraudulent claimant was paid $31,911 before a fraud stop was applied. Harmon said the audit includes 19 findings and, of those, nine were related to issues identified with unemployment insurance and the state unemployment insurance system. This report follows a similar report last year that found problems with autopay and security concerns with workers having access to remove stops on their own accounts. Harmon said there was action to stop payments last year, but not until payments were made for two weeks. He said the good news is that some problems with security and internal control have been corrected and improved, but other controls to detect fraud were not implemented.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO