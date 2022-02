Passengers on an AirAsia flight had their trip rerouted after spotting an uninvited passenger on the plane. In a video shared on TikTok by user @edal8808, what appears to be a long snake can be seen slithering through an overhead light fixture. In the caption, the user wrote that the flight, which was headed from the Malaysian capital city of Kuala Lumpur to Tawau, had to instead make an emergency landing in Kuching, according to a translation of the text.

