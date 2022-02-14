Pop Life: American High brings Hollywood to Central New York

After striking gold with period drama “Bridgerton” in a $100+ million deal with Netflix, Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland has debuted its latest bid for streaming success: “Inventing Anna.” Based on the too–good–to–be–true story, “Inventing Anna” draws inspiration from the work of journalist Jessica Pressler, whose article “Maybe She Had So Much Money She Just Lost Track of It” chronicled the exploits of Anna Delvey, a young Russian woman who successfully posed as a German heiress, conning New York’s elite out of thousands of dollars worth of clothes, shoes, vacations, and private jets. After nearly conning some of the city’s largest banks into a $20 million loan, Delvey was caught – and “Inventing Anna”, starring Julia Garner as Delvey, picks up in the wake of her arrest, following journalist Vivian Kent (the series’ Pressler stand-in, played by Anna Chlumsky) as she attempts to piece together the true story from Anna and the unassuming socialities she scammed.

