Syracuse, NY

Pop Life: American High brings Hollywood to Central New York

 1 day ago

The old belief used to be that Hollywood was the spot for the best movies, actors, and directors in the entertainment...

mixmag.net

Review: New York club Nebula is bringing dance music back to Manhattan

After decades of gentrification and city policy has pushed culture out of Manhattan, a new dance music club has opened in the borough. David McGraw reviews the opening. One city block from the storied New York Public Library’s stone lions, a gothic façade hides midtown Manhattan’s new superclub, Nebula. The solemn exterior of the club belies its shiny inner nature: as you slip past the LED-emblazoned walls of the entrance to the central sleek black-box layout of the club, you’re met with the hulking soundsystem and enormous motorized video screens descending from the ceiling at different angles, creating cathedral-like arches over New York’s newest church of the dance.
THEATER & DANCE
WIBX 950

Watch Big Jumps With Monster Trucks In Central New York This Year

Big lights, big explosions, and Monster Trucks! What more could you ask for? Monster Jam is fun for everyone of all ages, and it's coming right here to Central New York. The Monster Jam Road to World Finals 2022 officially kicked off on January 8th. The first show was held in Oakland, California. There are 64 shows left in the lineup, with the World Finals scheduled for May 21st-22nd in Orlando.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

A love letter to Central New York…

I write you this letter, as you are often on my mind, especially around Valentine’s Day. After all, it is close to when I bring you the coldest temperatures of the year. While I know some of you appreciate me for that, I know there’s a lot that don’t. This letter is especially meant for you. Know that I love you even when you don’t love me. Let me explain the ways.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
cnycentral.com

Snow canceling afternoon plans? Not in Central New York

For some people, the biggest snowstorm so far of the season wasn’t enough to cancel evening plans. Some of those brave souls were found at Euclid Restaurant in Clay. Earlier today, Euclid restaurant was bustling with people. Two of them had very different backstories—but felt the same way about...
CLAY, NY
PIX11

Dianne Reeves brings labor of love back to New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After two years away, jazz singer Dianne Reeves is ready to fall in love with New York City all over again. For the tenth year, the Grammy winner will perform her “Let’s Fall in Love” concert, featuring her interpretations of romantic tunes. The Valentine’s Day tradition has been hosted at Jazz […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘SpongeBob’ Universe Expands With Three Paramount+ Spinoff Movies, New Theatrical Film

Three new SpongeBob SquarePants character spinoff movies for Paramount+ are in the works at Nickelodeon Studios, in addition to a new theatrical release about the porous resident who lives in a Pineapple-under-the-sea. The news was announced today by Brian Robbins, Chief Content Officer, Movies and Kids & Family for Paramount+ at the ViacomCBS Investor Event. The first of Paramount+’s SpongeBob character spinoff movies, which focus on different Bikini Bottom residents, will drop in 2023. The expansion of the SpongeBob franchise follows the recent success of SpongeBob series offshoots Kamp Koral on Paramount+ and The Patrick Star Show on Nickelodeon, the first season of which will be available soon to...
MOVIES
NBC New York

Black History of New York: Before Central Park There Was Seneca Village

Founded in 1825, Seneca Village was once home to nearly 200 residents. Some villagers were German and Irish American. But most of them were Black. Nestled in a 40-acre wide strip of Central Park’s Upper West Side, Seneca Village was the largest community of free African-American landowners in pre-Civil War New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theplaylist.net

‘Inventing Anna’ Review: A Compelling True Story About New York City High Life Is Ruined By Poor Writing

After striking gold with period drama “Bridgerton” in a $100+ million deal with Netflix, Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland has debuted its latest bid for streaming success: “Inventing Anna.” Based on the too–good–to–be–true story, “Inventing Anna” draws inspiration from the work of journalist Jessica Pressler, whose article “Maybe She Had So Much Money She Just Lost Track of It” chronicled the exploits of Anna Delvey, a young Russian woman who successfully posed as a German heiress, conning New York’s elite out of thousands of dollars worth of clothes, shoes, vacations, and private jets. After nearly conning some of the city’s largest banks into a $20 million loan, Delvey was caught – and “Inventing Anna”, starring Julia Garner as Delvey, picks up in the wake of her arrest, following journalist Vivian Kent (the series’ Pressler stand-in, played by Anna Chlumsky) as she attempts to piece together the true story from Anna and the unassuming socialities she scammed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

‘We Are Lady Parts’ Creator Sets Feature Debut ‘Polite Society’ at Focus, Working Title

Focus Features and Working Title are partnering for the feature directorial debut from Nida Manzoor, the creator behind the critically acclaimed series We Are Lady Parts. Manzoor wrote and directed the action-comedy Polite Society, which recently wrapped filming in London. Focus Features will distribute the film domestically and Universal Pictures will distribute it internationally.More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Age Hollywood -- and Dominic West's Thin Mustache -- Come to Downton Abbey in 'A New Era' TrailerAngie Han: The 10 Best TV Shows of 2021Daniel Fienberg: The 10 Best TV Shows of 2021 Priya Kansara, who will be seen in the second season of Bridgerton,...
TV SHOWS
Distractify

These Celebrities Are Part of the New 'The Color Purple' Musical Film

‘What’s old can always become new again” is the one quote that holds major weight these days. The Tony Award–winning musical The Color Purple, based on the movie of the same name, is being adapted into a musical film. Stemming from the 1982 Pulitzer Prize–winning novel by Alice Walker, the story shines a light on Celie, an abused African American woman who sets out on a journey of empowerment in the early 20th century.
MOVIES
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hollywood Man’s ‘Brazen Plot’ Cons New York Out of $30 Million

A Hollywood movie executive "used his talent for selling stories to con" New York out of over $30 million. William Sadleir, 67, of Beverly Hills, California pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud in connection with his participation in two schemes relating to investments made by a New York-based investment fund (the “Fund”) in Aviron Pictures, LLC and its affiliated entities (collectively, “Aviron”).
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
waer.org

Remembering film director and producer Ivan Reitman

And now we mark a passing. "Ghostbusters" director Ivan Reitman, who made films that brought tears of laughter to movie audience for more than four decades, died in his sleep this weekend at his home in California. Reitman's sense of comedy tended towards raucous and rambunctiousness, as critic Bob Mondello remembers.
MOVIES
CBS New York

‘Inside Broadway’ Bringing Performances To Schools Across New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Back for its first tour since the pandemic, a theater company is bringing performances to schools across the city, including to students who otherwise may not have access. As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports, bringing the magic of Broadway to fourth and fifth graders at PS 304 in Throgs Neck, inside Broadway is a nonprofit that makes sure theater is available to everyone. “It was really awesome. I’ve never really been to any Broadway before,” a fourth grader named Nahli said. For its 40th anniversary, Inside Broadway debuted “My Town,” a show about a class field trip, where the characters...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

NY Cop Drama ‘East New York’ Lands Pilot Order At CBS

CBS has had a busy week of picking up drama pilots. The network has added East New York, a cop drama from Law & Order and NYPD Blue exec producer William Finkelstein and Big Sky co-exec producer Mike Flynn, to its pilot book. The series follows Regina Haywood, the newly promoted police captain of East New York, an impoverished, working class neighborhood at the eastern edge of Brooklyn. She leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are reluctant to deploy her creative methods of serving and protecting during the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification. 2022...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Promised Land’ Star Katya Martín Nabs Lead in Indie ‘The Death That Awaits’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Katya Martín, the star of ABC’s “Promised Land,” has landed the lead role in the upcoming indie feature “The Death That Awaits.” Martín will play a drifter in search of answers to a mystery from her past, who takes on a job in the countryside looking after a sick teen. She soon realizes the teen is undergoing a mysterious transformation that her parents will do anything to stop. Production is targeting a spring start in Los Angeles. No distributor is presently attached. The project comes from director and executive producer Richard J. Lee, part of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dreaming Walls’: Film Review | Berlin 2022

The new documentary Dreaming Walls features a dinner shared by residents of New York’s famous and famously under-construction Chelsea Hotel, as they debate whether or not long-gestating renovations to the hotel will impact its reputation as a den of sex, drugs and freewheeling counterculture. One woman is sure that the new management will bring new occupants and a new overall attitude, but another argues that the Chelsea’s bohemian excess is baked into its gestalt. “Gestalt” is such a generally good word and it perfectly embodies what Amélie van Elmbt & Maya Duverdier capture in Dreaming Walls. The 80-minute film isn’t an...
MOVIES

