More than half of the world’s GDP – US$44 trillion – is at immediate risk due to nature loss. Fortunately, investing in nature allows us to not only mitigate future environmental catastrophes, it can generate over US$10 trillion in additional annual business opportunities and 395 million jobs by 2030. Prioritising Nature-based Solutions and a nature-positive future therefore has economic and social benefits that reach far past its ecological imperative. Yet, despite the strong economic case and the increasing number of financing commitments, the investment gap remains large. The private sector can and must play a leading role in addressing this challenge.

