Eagles Trade Two of Their Three First-Round Picks

By Mike Gill
 2 days ago
The Los Angles Rams have won the Super Bowl, meaning the 2021 season is officially in the books. Now its time to put full focus on the offseason with free agency and the NFL Draft taking center stage. We all know by now that the Eagles have three first-round...

elitesportsny.com

ESNY’s 2022 NFL Mock Draft: 4-Round Super Bowl Edition

The 2021 NFL season is officially over. Now it’s time to think draft. Yesterday the world watched as the Rams were crowned the champions of the NFL. The Super Bowl was magnificent, but it also marks the end of the season. Which means the attention of football fans is...
NFL
pff.com

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Seattle Seahawks swap Russell Wilson for Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, Malik Willis heads to Pittsburgh

The Los Angeles Rams have officially been crowned world champions, securing the Lombardi Trophy with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56. With that, the 2022 NFL Draft order is set, which means it’s time to present my first post-Super Bowl mock draft. And for this edition, I’m going to introduce everyone’s favorite pre-draft wrench: first-round trades.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Philadelphia among teams “ready to take a major swing” at quarterback

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... While we’re there, it’s really hard to assess the trade value of Jimmy Garoppolo. The reason? We still don’t know which quarterbacks are going to be available yet. There’s a good group of suitors out there ready to take a major swing at the position (the Broncos, Eagles, Panthers and Commanders). And the fewer top-end guys—like Wilson, Watson or Rodgers—are available, the greater Garoppolo’s value will become. So yes, the Niners will be trading him and turning to Trey Lance. But just what he brings back is less certain. (By the way, while we’re there, I wouldn’t put Sam Darnold or Carson Wentz in that category. Neither of those guys played well enough, and both are too costly, for another team to move any sort of real capital to get them. Or at least that’s how I see it.)
NFL
State
Utah State
NJ.com

NFL Draft 2022: Giants double down on offense; Jets double up on defense; Eagles get playmaker; 2 QBs in top 10 of post-Super Bowl 1st-round mock

It is officially NFL Draft season. With the 2021 season officially coming to a close on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI -- their first NFL Championship since 1999 -- all eyes turn towards April’s draft, which can determine the trajectory of many of the league’s 32 teams.
NFL
The Spun

NFC Contender Expected To Pursue Jimmy Garoppolo

For the second time in three seasons, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is on the trading block. And according to Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer, the Philadelphia Eagles could take a swing at San Francisco’s QB. Jalen Hurts’ job is reportedly up for grabs after just one full season...
NFL
Person
Russell Wilson
The Game Haus

2022 NFL Mock Draft February 15

The 2021 football season is almost over. It is never too early to look ahead to the draft. Here is the 2022 NFL Mock Draft February 15. With Cam Robinson and Andrew Norwell hitting free agency, the Jaguars will need to make sure that Trevor Lawrence is protected. 2. Detroit...
NFL
97.3 ESPN

Todd McShay Mock Draft 2.0: Eagles Take Back-to-Back Bulldogs

The Eagles may have addressed wide receiver in the past two drafts, but ESPN’s Todd McShay predicts Philadelphia will continue to add to its receiving core in 2022. In the analyst’s latest post Super Bowl mock draft, the Eagles one of their three first-round picks No. 19 overall on Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks .
NFL
FanSided

6 free agents who would love playing with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

You heard them. The offseason is about the Eagles building around Jalen Hurts. What’s that? Oh, you thought the NFL season was over? Who on Planet Earth told you that? It’s been almost one full month since the Philadelphia Eagles held their season-ending press conference, and something vice president/general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni both said is still on our minds.
NFL
#The Eagles#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Los Angles Rams#Pro Football Focus
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Commanders fans want Carson Wentz

When the Philadelphia Eagles made a series of trades to land Carson Wentz all of those years ago, it left the team at a bit of a draft pick deficit. After trading Kiko Alonso, Byron Maxwell, and the 13th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft to the Miami Dolphins for the eighth overall pick, Howie Roseman shipped five draft picks – a 2016 first-round pick, a 2016 third-round pick, 2016 fourth-round, 2017 first-round pick, and a 2018 second-round pick – to the Cleveland Browns for the second overall pick and the right to draft either Wentz or Jared Goff, depending on which quarterback wasn’t selected first overall.
NFL
94 WIP Sports Radio

Eagles' top 8 free agent WR options

While there are some solid options in the draft, the Eagles really need to go out and sign a veteran wide receiver to pair opposite Smith. The good news for the team is that could be an elite group of receivers to pick from.
NFL
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Round 1 Quarterback Trades

With Super Bowl 56 in the rearview mirror, it’s officially on to the offseason. Now that the draft order is official, it’s time to get rolling with the mock drafts. While free agency will change the outlook and needs of every NFL team, the NFL draft is the focal point of the offseason. With that in mind, let’s get rolling with my first mock draft of the year!
NFL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Five Eagles who could be traded this offseason

As the new league year rapidly approaches, the Eagles will undoubtedly be scouring NFL rosters in search of opportunity. To get something, they would have to give something though. Here are five players who could well be floated on the trade block this offseason. Fletcher Cox. This would be the...
NFL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Eagles would be wise to stay away from Jimmy Garoppolo

For the last few weeks, the talk amongst Eagles reporters has been that the franchise will be going big-game hunting this offseason for a new QB. Whether it’s Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, or Deshaun Watson, the QB rumors have swirled in Philadelphia since their wildcard loss to Tampa Bay in January. The conversation has also transferred to some of the second-tier QB’s that could be available via trade or free agency.
NFL
