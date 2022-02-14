What Investors Can Expect From Millicom's 2022 Virtual Investor Day

Fort Myers-based NeoGenomics Inc., a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, announced Tuesday that members of senior management will be participating virtually in multiple upcoming institutional investor conferences. Managers will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat with a live webcast 10 a.m. Feb. 17 during the SVB Leerink Virtual 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. At 11 a.m. that same day, NeoGenomics’ management team will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat at BTIG’s Virtual 9th Annual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference. The live webcasts will be accessible online via the investors section of the company’s website, NeoGenomics.com.
