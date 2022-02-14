ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
History of Valentine’s Day cards

By Rich Tettemer
CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – February has long been celebrated as a month of romance and valentine cards are the traditional way to express one’s love.

In addition to the United States, Valentine’s Day is celebrated in Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, France and Australia. In Great Britain, Valentine’s Day became popular around the 17th century. By the middle of the 18th century, it was common for friends and lovers of all social classes to exchange small tokens of affection or handwritten notes and by 1900 printed cards began to replace written letters due to improvements in printing technology.

Valentine’s Day spending habits

Americans probably began exchanging hand-made valentines in the early 1700s. In the 1840s, Mount Holyoke graduate Esther Howland of Worcester began selling the first mass-produced valentines in America.
She became known as the “Mother of the American Valentine,” and she made elaborate creations with real lace, ribbons and colorful pictures.

Today, according to the Greeting Card Association , an estimated 145 million Valentine’s Day cards are sent each year, making Valentine’s Day the second largest card-sending holiday of the year after Christmas.

WWLP

