There are a lot of things that Alexandrians know how to do well. Three of those are eating, drinking and spoiling their pups. Where can you do all three at once?. While many restaurants with outdoor seating allow you to bring your dog, there is a lot more to keep in mind when determining if a restaurant is really dog-friendly. For example, how many outdoor tables does the restaurant actually have? Does it have enough heat lamps or plastic to keep out chilly winds in the winter or shade during the warmer months?

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 13 DAYS AGO