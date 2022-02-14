ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Google, Netflix fined over 'unfair' subscription practices in South Korea

By Kim Hye-ran, Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JSvyg_0eDyZion00

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Google, Netflix and three other video streaming services were fined for "unfair" subscription practices in South Korea.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission said Sunday that five over-the-top service providers made it difficult for paid subscribers to terminate their membership.

The total fines amount to $16,300. The other three South Korean companies subject to financial penalties are KT, LG Uplus and Content Wavve.

Under the relevant law, Korean customers can cancel their membership within seven days to receive a full refund.

Noting that the five companies failed to comply with the regulations, the KFTC ordered them to correct their business practices.

Netflix said the company had already introduced a system to enable customers to end their membership within seven days if they did not watch any content.

Comments from Google and the other Korean services were not available.

This is not the first time that Netflix has faced fines in South Korea. The U.S. streaming giant was caught collecting the personal information of users without their consent last year.

In 2021, Google also received instructions to improve its procedures for dealing with personal data from the government-run Personal Information Protection Commission.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, South Koreans spent more time on OTT platforms. Some 69.5 percent watched OTT content last year, according to the Korea Communications Commission.

Google's YouTube was the most popular platform with a usage rate of 65.5%, followed by Netflix with 24%. None of the local players reached 5% in market share last year.

The competition is expected to intensify this year, as Disney+ started its services in November, releasing content from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

Comments / 0

Related
just-auto.com

SES expands into South Korea

US-based SES wants to strengthen ties with important strategic partners such as Hyundai, SK and LG. SES AI, a US developer and manufacturer of high-performance lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications, announced it has established a subsidiary company in South Korea to develop local market opportunities. SES,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Song Ji-a: How a ‘fake’ South Korean beauty influencer’s life fell apart after popular Netflix debut

Song Ji-a, “beauty influencer” and fashion’s “it” girl from South Korea, had basked in the limelight with a promising debut on popular Netflix dating show Single’s Inferno.The 25-year-old captivated young Koreans with her screen presence and quickly became a break-out star, not just on the reality show, but also on social media.Ms Song became a popular influencer after her Netflix debut bumped up her Instagram and YouTube followers to 3.7 million and 1.9 million respectively.Known as “Freezia” on social media, Ms Song became famous for her high-street fashion and lifestyle content.Her cushiony stardom, however, lasted for only a short while.The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Design Taxi

Google Sued For Unfair Advertising In Europe By Publishers

The European Publishers Council (EPC) has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google for its “uncompetitive” advertising practices, alleging the tech giant unfairly controls the market through Google Ads. According to Pocketnow, the council said Google gives its own advertising tools preferential treatment, at the detriment of third-party services...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kt#Lg#South Koreans#Ott#Pixar Marvel#National Geographic
TechCrunch

Korean internet giant Naver backs e-commerce aggregator New Vessel in seed round

The startup announced today it has raised an undisclosed seed round co-led by South Korean internet giant Naver, CKD Venture Capital and Wooshin Venture Investment, with participation from Lighthouse Combined Investment and S&C Networks to take the market in South Korea and Japan. The new funding will be used to...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Apple Fined Again in Dutch Dating App Case

Dutch antitrust regulators have levied a new 5 million euro ($5.6 million) fine against Apple over an order to open up app payments for dating services. The tech giant’s new payment terms for data apps are “unreasonable and create an additional barrier,” the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) said in a statement on Monday (Feb. 14), noting Apple “still does not meet the requirements.”
BUSINESS
OilPrice.com

Google, Amazon and Netflix Are Fighting Over Falling Helium Supplies

A dramatic – and potentially lucrative – scenario may now be unfolding in the markets for one of the most overlooked natural resources on the planet. This essential commodity – helium – is used to drive innovation for many of the world’s biggest tech companies...and it is needed to help manufacture everything from medical equipment to computer chips.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
chromeunboxed.com

PriceRunner is suing Google Shopping for $2.4 billion over anti-trust practices

A price comparison platform called “PriceRunner” that’s based out of Sweden is looking to sue Google, and more specifically, Google Shopping for anti-trust practices. Is anyone surprised? Basically, after the EU slapped Google with an antitrust lawsuit for Shopping, PriceRunner is following up with a lawsuit for damages of about €2.1 billion, or $2.4 billion USD, stating that Google has taken a “Monopoly-like” position in the market that hurts competitors.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Google Sues South Korea’s Regulator to Reverse Antitrust Fine

Google is asking a judge to reverse the fine it received last year from South Korea’s competition regulator after the tech giant tried to force the country’s phone makers to use its Android operating system, according to a report from Yonhap, a Korean news agency. The lawsuit, filed...
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

Google sued for €2.1 billion by shopping rival for unfair search placement

Google is being sued in the European Union again over anti-competitive shopping practices. The EU Commission ruled in 2017 that Google's preferential treatment of its own Google Shopping product in search results was illegal, and it slapped the company with a record-setting fine of 2.4 billion euros. The penalty was upheld in an appeal in 2021. Now, price-comparison service PriceRunner is suing Google for the harm it says was caused to its business over the last 12 years. PriceRunner is starting the suit at 2.1 billion euros, but "since the violation is still ongoing, the amount of damages increases every day," the company said. "We expect the final damages amount of the lawsuit to be significantly higher."
BUSINESS
News Channel 25

Get a free subscription to Netflix’s new kids’ magazine

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Receiving something in the mail is fun for any age and...
TV & VIDEOS
pocketnow.com

South Korea wants Apple and Google to do more to support third party payment solutions

In August last year, South Korea passed a law that banned companies from preventing developers from using third-party payment providers to make in-app purchases. While neither Google nor Apple were happy with the new laws, they complied and proposed the new changes around the new laws. The big tech giants announced that they would still take their commission if users made purchases through the new payment methods, and developers would have a time limit to invoice the tech giants.
BUSINESS
expressnews.com

Now streaming: Jessica Chastain in ‘The 355’ movie, South Korea Netflix series ‘All of Us Are Dead’

Here’s a look at what’s new or notable in home video. Movies and TV series are available on streaming sites such as iTunes, Amazon and Vudu unless otherwise noted. “The 355”: The first big movie of 2022 proves that, given a chance, four great actresses — Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penélope Cruz and Diana Kruger — can make a serviceable “Mission: Impossible” knockoff. They play rival agents who must work together to retrieve one of a top-secret cyber skeleton key — big enough to start World War III but also small enough to land in the wrong person’s pocket.
MOVIES
9to5Google

You can play these Android games with your Netflix subscription

Back in November 2021, Netflix announced that it would launch a new addition to its mobile app – a gaming section. While the service only started out with a few titles, it has been expanding over time. So what does Netflix’s gaming section have to offer in terms of Android games?
VIDEO GAMES
droidgamers.com

Netflix Adds a Couple More Games to its Subscription Service

A couple of weeks after the last new entries in Netflix’s gaming library, we’ve got a couple more to tell you about. There’s one that’s got dwarves in it, and one that includes the word mayhem in its title. What a time to be alive. We’ve...
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Mail

Facebook owner Meta promotes failed British politician Nick Clegg to be an EQUAL of founder Mark Zuckerberg - making the former UK deputy Prime Minister one of most powerful people in tech

The former leader of the Liberal Democrats Nick Clegg has been promoted to top policy executive at Facebook parent company Meta - making him one of the most powerful people in tech. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Clegg's promotion in a Facebook post on Wednesday, signalling that the founder will have...
BUSINESS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
285K+
Followers
50K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy