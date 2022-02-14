Google, Netflix fined over 'unfair' subscription practices in South Korea

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Google, Netflix and three other video streaming services were fined for "unfair" subscription practices in South Korea.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission said Sunday that five over-the-top service providers made it difficult for paid subscribers to terminate their membership.

The total fines amount to $16,300. The other three South Korean companies subject to financial penalties are KT, LG Uplus and Content Wavve.

Under the relevant law, Korean customers can cancel their membership within seven days to receive a full refund.

Noting that the five companies failed to comply with the regulations, the KFTC ordered them to correct their business practices.

Netflix said the company had already introduced a system to enable customers to end their membership within seven days if they did not watch any content.

Comments from Google and the other Korean services were not available.

This is not the first time that Netflix has faced fines in South Korea. The U.S. streaming giant was caught collecting the personal information of users without their consent last year.

In 2021, Google also received instructions to improve its procedures for dealing with personal data from the government-run Personal Information Protection Commission.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, South Koreans spent more time on OTT platforms. Some 69.5 percent watched OTT content last year, according to the Korea Communications Commission.

Google's YouTube was the most popular platform with a usage rate of 65.5%, followed by Netflix with 24%. None of the local players reached 5% in market share last year.

The competition is expected to intensify this year, as Disney+ started its services in November, releasing content from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.