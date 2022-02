It might seem obvious, but when it comes to investing, different investors have different levels of risk tolerance. As such, your neighbor may have one investment strategy when it comes to the stock market that you’d never consider in a million years, even with the growth rates they boast about when investing gets brought up in conversation. While Wall Street and the stock market inherently have some level of volatility, it’s up to you to determine how much of that volatility you can stomach as an investor.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO