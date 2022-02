Clearly, you're getting plenty of oven spring. My guess would be that the crust is baking out quicker in the open oven than it would in a closed vessel, such as the dutch oven. This probably prevents the ear from developing. Do you have a turkey roast pan? Before I bought my dutch oven, I baked baguettes in my turkey roaster and it worked fine. You could probably get the same effect by turning it upside down and using it as a lid atop your stone. Bake ~15-18 minutes covered, then remove the lid to finish off to your liking...

