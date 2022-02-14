ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

13-year-old dies after fall from hotel balcony, police say

By Rodney Overton, Nexstar Media Wire
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w4Jn5_0eDyXo2j00

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. ( WNCN ) — Police are investigating the death of a teenager who fell two floors from a balcony at a hotel in North Carolina on Saturday night.

The incident was reported just before 11 p.m. at the Graduate Hotel, according to a news release from Chapel Hill police.

Watch: Teens rescued from Missouri lake after fall through ice

A 13-year-old, who was not immediately identified, fell from a balcony inside the hotel, police said.

“The child fell two stories from the hotel’s fifth floor to the third floor,” the news release said.

Police said the cause of the fall is under investigation. Police released no other information.

The Graduate Hotel, formerly the Franklin Hotel, opened in August 2020, according to HospitalityNet.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Chapel Hill, NC
Accidents
City
Chapel Hill, NC
State
Missouri State
Chapel Hill, NC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

One-year-old run over by tractor

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An accident involving a child and farm tractor has sent the young child to the hospital, according to officials. Landrum Fire Department officials say they received a call about a 1-year-old child run over by a tractor shortly before 4:00 p.m. Firefighters say when they arrived the child was breathing […]
LANDRUM, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Balcony#The Graduate Hotel#Hospitalitynet#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

Anderson cold case murder reopened

The body of Paula Pressley Thomason was found in a remote area on Old Belton Highway on May, 8 1997. She was reported missing on March 19 earlier that year. Detectives are asking the public for help solving the case.
ANDERSON, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy