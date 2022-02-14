ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Whoopi Goldberg returns to 'The View' after suspension

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ldIJl_0eDyWQPs00

Whoopi Goldberg returned to "The View" on Monday following a two-week suspension for saying the Holocaust was not "about race."

"I've got to tell you there's something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this," Goldberg said as she opened the daytime political talk program on Monday. "Sometimes we don't do it as elegantly as we could ... I want to thank everybody who reached out while I was away."

Earlier this month, ABC suspended Goldberg following her comments on the Holocaust, which the network called "hurtful."

"While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments,” Kim Godwin, president of ABC News, said in a statement at the time of the suspension.

During a discussion on "The View" about a Tennessee school board voting to remove "Maus," a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust, from an eighth grade language arts curriculum, Goldberg said the Holocaust was not about race but rather "about man's inhumanity to man."

"The Jewish People around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver," Goldberg wrote in a message posted on social media later that day. "I'm sorry for the hurt I have caused."

The show later invited Jonathan Greenblatt, the head of the Anti-Defamation League, on to explain how and why the Holocaust was indeed "about race."

"We're going to keep having tough conversations," Goldberg said on Monday. "And in part, because this is what we've been hired to do and it's not always pretty, as I said, and it's not always as other people would like to hear but it is an honor to sit at the table and be able to have these conversations because they're important, they're important to us as a nation and to us more as a human ... entity."

Comments / 210

Kathy Erwin
2d ago

She is a racist. Fire her.. Fire Joy too. Then the show would be better without all of the HATE. Hasn't ABC had enough of their hate speech yet.

Reply(3)
50
James sullivan
2d ago

Whoopi did not make a "mistake," it was intentional. The Left is trying to define racism as being solely White versus all other POC. So White on White violence (Holocaust) cannot be racism, according to them. Whoopi simply let the cat out of the bag before the Left was ready to codify it.

Reply(2)
34
non negotiable
2d ago

Invite the old girl who survived the Holocaust inches from execution on the show and ask Her why white people were killing each other.

Reply(1)
31
Related
Primetimer

Meghan McCain on Whoopi Goldberg's Holocaust comments: "I am heartbroken about what was said"

"I hate commenting on my old employer because I have moved in every way a person can move on," McCain tweeted of her former The View colleague's controversial comments saying the Holocaust was not about race. "That being said I am an activist against antisemitism and it is a big part of my life. The growing threat is real and virulent and everywhere. I am heartbroken about what was said." McCain added: "I am not calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be fired, if only because I don't believe there is any universe where she could possibly do anything that could get her fired — she is the crown jewel of The View and a pop culture icon. But I hope this can be used as a teachable moment to explain to millions of Americans why conflating the Holocaust as something that is specific and limited to 'white people' is insane, ahistorical and anti-Semitic."
CELEBRITIES
NJ.com

As a Jew and a rabbi, I’m embarrassed about what happened to Whoopi Goldberg | Opinion

Contrary to popular belief, where there is smoke there is not always fire. On the Monday, January 31 episode of The View, the ABC daytime TV talk show, there was a conversation about antisemitism. Co-host and West Orange resident Whoopi Goldberg, a Black woman who is not Jewish, observed that “The Holocaust is not about race…it’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”
WEST ORANGE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Guardian

It’s not just Whoopi Goldberg: Americans are deeply misinformed about the Holocaust

On Tuesday, Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from The View for stating, with striking confidence, that the Holocaust was “not about race”. She made the statement just days after National Holocaust Remembrance Day, when celebrities and politicians around the world had remembered the darkest period in world history, the racist genocide of 6 million Jews, roughly two-thirds of European Jewry, by Nazi Germany. Most emphasized the importance of remembering this horrific part of history to ensure “never again”. Goldberg’s comments were also made a week after a Tennessee school board banned the Pulitzer-winning Holocaust graphic novel Maus from schools.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Host Sara Haines Sends Message to People ‘Trolling’ Whoopi Goldberg

The View’s Sara Haines stuck up for Whoopi Goldberg amid her suspension over controversial remarks made on the talk show. “This just popped up and warmed my heart,” Haines wrote on Instagram. “That’s my Whoops!!!!” She also shared a photo of the two taking a selfie together. A number of fans commented on the post. Some supported Goldberg, while others said she should have been fired. In response, Haines added a comment of her own.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Greenblatt
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Fox News

Al Franken says Whoopi Golberg's name is proof she's not anti-Semitic: 'She chose Goldberg'

Former Democratic Sen. Al Franken suggested on Wednesday that Whoopi Golberg is not anti-Semitic because she chose "Goldberg" as her stage name. "The View" co-host was suspended from the show on Tuesday after she declared repeatedly on-air that the Holocaust was "not about race." The former Minnesota senator addressed ABC's handling of the incident during a CNN on appearance on Wednesday, citing the fact that she went by a traditionally Jewish last name professionally as proof that she is not anti-Semitic.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Piers Morgan defends Sharon Osbourne amid Whoopi Goldberg’s controversial Holocaust comments

Piers Morgan has jumped to Sharon Osbourne’s defence while criticising Whoopi Goldberg for her controversial comments about the Holocaust on The View.On Monday (31 January), Goldberg and her co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro discussed a Tennessee school board choosing to ban Maus, a graphic novel about the Holocaust.After talking about the graphic novel, Goldberg said: “Let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No. It’s not about race.”When Behar and Navarro countered Goldberg’s argument, the Sister Act star doubled down, stating: “But you’re missing the point! You’re missing the point. The minute you...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Meghan McCain Attacks Whoopi Goldberg Following 'Half-Assed Apology For Antisemitism'

Meghan McCain has penned a scathing and contentious article aimed at Whoopi Goldberg following the former’s controversial comments about the Holocaust, and her subsequent “half-assed apology for antisemitism”, after facing backlash for her outrageous and insensitive comments. Article continues below advertisement. According to the 37-year-old conservative columnist’s...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc News
Ok Magazine

Rabbi Suggests 'It's Time For Some Accountability' For ABC Following Whoopi Goldberg's False Holocaust Statements, Invites 'The View' To Film At The Museum Of Tolerance

Rabbi Abraham Cooper has a suggestion for ABC following Whoopi Goldberg's recent Holocaust comments. The L.A. based rabbi from the Simon Wiesenthal Center spoke with TMZ about the recent controversy revolving around the talk show host, who claimed earlier this week that the Holocaust was "not about race." Goldberg, 66,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Radar Online.com

Whoopi Goldberg's 'The View' Co-Stars Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar & Sara Haines 'Furious' At ABC Over Two-Week Suspension

Whoopi Goldberg's The View co-hosts are allegedly standing with the embattled star. Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines are reportedly pissed at ABC for suspending the 66-year-old following her unsettling comments about the Holocaust. Article continues below advertisement. ABC News president Kimberly Godwin dropped the hammer on Tuesday night....
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Whoopi Goldberg and ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Slam Fan-Favorite Oscar Categories, Prefer ‘Snooty’ Awards

“The View” co-hosts just cast their vote against the Academy. During the February 15 episode of “The View,” hosts Ana Navarro, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines shared their disdain for the new 2022 Oscars fan voting categories. Ahead of the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, the Academy announced that, starting February 14, fans can cast their votes for two new special categories: #OscarsCheersMoment and #OscarsFanFavorite. Twitter users must tweet using either hashtag, and votes will count for any film, even if it was not nominated at the Oscars. Academy Award winner Goldberg explained that “moviegoers go to the movies for...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Dr. Oz Slams 'The View', Oprah Winfrey in Alleged Leaked Campaign Event Audio

Dr. Mehmet Oz doesn't have much to say in response to The View host's comments regarding his run for office –– only that he believes they aren't supporting his political campaign because he's running as a Republican. According to audio recorded at a recent event of his, which was obtained by Radar Online, the TV personality brushed off the comments made about his recent political venture.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Dr. Gad Saad: Whoopie Goldberg Should Be Grateful For What She Has & Stop Whining About American Racism

Dr. Gad Saad, Professor of Marketing at Concordia University and bestselling author of “The Parasitic Mind: How Infectious Ideas Are Killing Common Sense”, joined Brian Kilmeade to talk about the trucker protests in Canada. Dr. Saad says the mainstream media and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are basically feather and tarring everyone who’s participating in the freedom convoy, as being Nazis and extremists and science deniers. The reality Saad points out is that there are liberals, conservatives, black, white, gay, straight people participating in the protests and it defies any demographic pigeonholing. Saad says the government relies on the fact that most people are cognitively lazy and if they tell them these are just a bunch of trucker extremists, people will nod their head and quietly believe it. Saad also took aim at Trudeau’s leadership and how he initially thought his positions were due to imbecility or his ineptitude and now he thinks that he is a diabolical creature who is detrimental to individual dignity and freedom. When asked about Whoopi Goldberg saying the Holocaust wasn’t about race, Saad called her “grotesque”. Saad spoke of how he and his brother had to leave Lebanon because they are Lebanese Jews and his brother was forced to pursue his Olympian aspirations representing Lebanon while living in France. Saad said he doesn’t want to hear about Whoopie Goldberg whining about American racism when someone like him was growing up as a child and didn’t know whether I was going to live from second-to-second. Saad believes the problem with the West right now is everything is judged according to an orgiastic competition of who’s the greatest victim. Saad said, “While I was a true victim Whoopi Goldberg wasn’t. Get over it. Be grateful for what you have and stop whining.”
SOCIETY
Primetimer

Alyssa Farah Stands Up to Joy Behar During a Brutal Cross-Examination

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Guest co-host Alyssa Farah has once again proven she's the frontrunner to replace Meghan McCain as The View's conservative voice. On Tuesday morning, Farah stood up to Joy Behar during a cross-examination about Trump's COVID response, of which she played a key role as his communications director. As Behar grilled her about Trump politicizing masks and the vaccine, the ex-Trump official calmly walked the fine line between criticizing Republicans and praising the previous administration's Operation Warp Speed.
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

The Hill

477K+
Followers
57K+
Post
361M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy